Myrtle Beach Police investigating dead body found in area near Mr. Joe White Avenue

Myrtle Beach Police are investigating a dead body that was found in the 1600 block of Plaza Place, according to a Facebook post.

Police were called about 7:18 a.m. Wednesday in regards to a deceased person, the post said. Detectives are currently on scene and this is an active investigation.

Myrtle Beach Police are investigating a dead body that was found in the 1600 block of Plaza Place. It is near a Sherwin-Williams paint store. Feb. 14, 2024

Police and K9 units are on the scene near the Sherwin-Williams paint store. Cpl. Chris Starling said only business traffic is being allowed on the plaza. Police have the rest of the area blocked off with crime scene tape.

This is a developing story.