Myrtle Beach Police release details about shooting at Grand Coastal Mall that injured 1

Myrtle Beach Police released details about a shooting at the Coastal Grand Mall, injuring one person.

The shooting took place on Nov. 10 just before 6 p.m., according to police.

According to the incident report, a 27-year-old man was shot by another man.

Myrtle Beach Police Department did not release the names of the victim or the perpetrator. It appears there were at least three people involved, and police have a suspect they are looking to charge for assault/aggravated assault, according to the report.

Police said they were called about a potential shooting at the mall near the movie theater entrance. They found evidence that shots were fired and set up a crime scene.

Cpl. Chris Starling with the Myrtle Beach Police told The Sun News Thursday that he does not believe someone was attempting to shoot up the mall and believes it was an isolated incident. He also said he believes the mall is safe.