Myrtle Beach police seeking man who tried to rob a Home Depot

Myrtle Beach police are asking the public for help identifying a man suspected of trying to rob a home improvement store after displaying a gun.

Authorities said the incident happened around 2:40 p.m. on Aug. 12 at a Home Depot, but no further information was released.

Police said in a Facebook post the person displayed a gun and demanded money from an employee. He then fled the store before driving away in a white van.

Surveillance photos released from store security show a white male wearing a white T-shirt, black rimmed reading glasses and a face covering.

Anybody with information on the incident is asked to call city police at (843) 918-1382. Callers can remain anonymous.