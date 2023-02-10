Myrtle Beach SC man charged in connection to New Year’s Day armed robbery

A Myrtle Beach man is facing violent charges, including attempted murder, associated with an armed robbery that occurred on New Year’s Day.

Shyheem Devon Johnson, 21, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and armed robbery.

According to booking records, no bail has been set and Johnson remains incarcerated at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

An incident report says on New Year’s Day, at 12:38 p.m., the Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to the sound of a gunshot in the area of 10th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard.

One officer observed a vehicle driving “erratically in the area” that matched the description of the vehicle witnesses said was associated with the gunfire, the report states.

When officers made contact with the vehicle, it was reported the occupants had been victims of an armed robbery that had recently occurred in the area of Tiffany Lane. The vehicle was identified as a 2013 Gray BMW 3251 and two bullet holes were found on the passenger side, the report states.

The vehicle was seized as evidence.

Officers than responded to the area of Tiffany Lane where they located a suspected crime scene, and additional evidence was gathered.

The case is currently still under investigation.