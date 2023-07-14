Myrtle Beach sees rise in ‘unwanted guests’ at downtown businesses, police report

Myrtle Beach businesses and residents have seen an increase in “unwanted guests,” as trespassing calls are on the rise in the city.

It’s a problem that the Myrtle Beach Police department is addressing, focusing more on reducing the number of such calls they receive, according to spokesperson Cpl. Christopher Starling.

The police department reported more than 1,000 additional trespassing calls in 2022, going from 2,651 in 2021 to 3,798 last year.

The increase of such calls is surprising compared to other reported calls in 2022. Police reported that calls for such major incidents as traffic vehicle accidents, domestic violence and shooting incidents have decreased. However, calls for trespassing, traffic stops and animals calls have gone up.

Starling isn’t sure why trespassing numbers were so high last year. The calls come from a variety of sources, he said, including businesses and community members.

“Our focus is to work with our city departments, residents, local businesses, and service providers to address ongoing concerns,” Starling said by email. “We continue to implement our Trespass Enforcement Authorization Program (TEAP) to assist with unwanted guests at various locations this applies.”

A large number of the trespassing citations or arrests are within the homeless community, Starling said.

The department has been working to educate the public, including the homeless community, about the program, which allows police to enforce trespass ordinances on private property when property owners or business owners are not present.

“(We are) trying to make sure that people know what it is and (to) take advantage of it,” he said. “(The homeless) mill around and don’t know where they should go. If they see the sign,” they know not to go there.

Police enforcing trespassing violations under a program

From June 1 through July 13, there have been more than 50 trespassing citations or arrests, according to the police department’s Daily Bulletin. Many of those were written under the TEAP program, which has existed since 2013.

The total number of trespassing calls this year was unavailable by publication.

There are 327 participants currently signed up for the program, Starling said.

Under the ordinance, a property or building owner, property manager or person having legal control of the property or their legal representative can authorize the police department to enforce the city trespass statute on their property.

Property owners must fill out an application and affidavit, which must be notarized. After receiving the document, police will then conduct a site visit to determine if the location is appropriate for participation, Starling said. Some things that can make a property unsuitable is excessive undergrowth, he said.

If the property is deemed suitable for the program, authorized signs can be purchased from the city that will be placed at the location. After becoming part of the program, participants’ property locations will be provided to law enforcement divisions.

Signs distributed by the City of Myrtle Beach warn against trespass as part of the city’s Trespass Enforcement Authorization Program. July 12, 2023.

Some of the businesses that are part of the program and recently had trespassers cited on their property include a multi-tenant office complex, an abandoned fast food restaurant and an oceanfront hotel.

At the Myrtle Offices, 1601 N. Oak St., there are “no trespassing” signs all around the complex, which includes such businesses as law firms, finance services and medical offices.

Despite all the signage, the property manager said the complex does get trespassers from time to time, which requires them to call the police.

City spokesman Mark Kruea said concerns about trespassing on private property usually go to the police department.

“Of course, private property owners do not want their land misused, abused, littered or otherwise harmed or occupied without their permission,” he said by email. “The concerns are not limited to just one section of the city. We also have ordinances which prohibit certain activities, such as impromptu parties, on private parking lots. All of these efforts align with the public’s interest in a safe, clean and law-abiding community.”

Police would rather have businesses call if there is a problem, Starling said. He encourages those who “see something” to “say something.” This helps police to reduce such incidents, including the prevention of property being damaged, Starling said.

“Our Myrtle Beach community plays a big role in this program and we encourage our residents, businesses, and visitors to contact (Myrtle Beach Police Department) at our non-emergency number of 843-918-1382, if they see something that looks suspicious,” Starling said.

When are you trespassing in South Carolina?

Trespassing laws in South Carolina can be somewhat confusing. In short, here are some of the basic points.

It is considered trespassing when someone enters a property after being warned not to enter, either verbally or in writing. However, it is not actually considered trespassing unless the person is notified by the landowner.

Trespassing becomes criminal when visible signs state “no trespassing” and the owner has asked you to leave or has previously asked that you not come onto the property, which includes private residences, businesses and land.

It is considered trespassing to enter private property without the permission of the owner, even if no notice has been posted.

If the part of the property where the trespass has occurred is pasture land, posting signs prohibiting trespass in the area is sufficient to warrant an arrest.

If someone enters cultivated lands to hunt, fish, trap, or harvest raw materials without permission, this is also considered criminal trespass.

Under South Carolina law, trespassing is typically considered a misdemeanor offense punishable by fines and up to 30 days in jail.