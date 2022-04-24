Myrtle Beach shooting leaves 1 person dead, 3 injured

One person has died after a shooting in Myrtle Beach Sunday, police said.

The shooting happened near 12th Ave North and Withers Alley around 1:30 a.m., according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department Facebook post.

Police have not identified the name of the individual who was killed.

Another person was shot and is receiving treatment. A second person was hospitalized for abrasions and has been released, police said. A third person also was hospitalized for gunshot a wound but has been released.

Investigators said the people involved are from the Florence County area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.