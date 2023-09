A swimmer was bitten by a shark Monday in Myrtle Beach, according to police.

One person sustained a bite and was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Christopher Starling.

It appears the incident happened about 4 p.m. in the area of 6th Avenue South, according to reports.

It is not known what type of shark was involved.

The name of the person was not released.