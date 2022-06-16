Myrtle Beach ‘Tiger King’ star in count. Here are the new legal issues facing ‘Doc’ Antle.

Myrtle Beach Safari will continue to be without its leader, detained on federal money laundering charges and facing additional charges and possible extradition.

A judge Thursday in the Bhagavan “Doc” Antle case heard evidence in the detention hearing. The only witness was an FBI investigator.

Antle is expected to face additional charges from the US Fish and Wildlife Services within the next 30 days, the FBI investigator said in court Thursday.

Antle, one of the stars of the Netflix documentary series “Tiger King,” was arrested June 3 by the Federal Bureau of Investigations and charged with laundering more than $500,000.

Antle’s case for being released from jail

His attorneys argued that bond should be granted for the 62 year old due to various health concerns and a lack of previous criminal convictions, while the government countered that his alleged actions occurred while he was already on bond for other felony charges.

Antle is facing animal trafficking and animal cruelty charges pending in Virginia, with a trial currently set for Oct. 31.

Antle’s attorneys emphasized in their motion for bond that Antle loves animals and needs to return home to ensure the continued success of Myrtle Beach Safari, a 50-acre preserve with various exotic animals including tigers and lions in the Socastee area of Horry County.

“Simply put, without Antle’s presence and leadership, the animals, the employees’ jobs, and MBS itself are endangered,” their motion states.

Antle also needs to care for his mother, who suffers from worsening dementia, while Antle himself suffers from an irregular heartbeat, high blood pressure and other physical ailments, his attorneys noted.

Ryan Beasley, one of Antle’s attorneys, previously sent a statement to The Sun News admonishing the government for attempting to keep his client detained despite a lack of criminal convictions and not being a flight risk.

He accused prosecutors of “grandstanding” due to media coverage and kowtowing to animal rights activists that have long been critical of Antle.

Story continues

Money laundering tied to illegal smuggling operation

The money laundering charges stem from a sting operation involving a confidential informant, who told Antle and his employee, Andrew Jon “Omar” Sawyer, that the money he needed help laundering came from an operation illegally smuggling immigrants into the United States across the Mexican border, according to the complaint.

Sawyer, who is facing the same charges, has his detention hearing Friday.

Antle and Sawyer provided checks from their businesses that falsely claimed they were for construction work being performed at Myrtle Beach Safari, also known as The Institute for Greatly Endangered and Rare Species (T.I.G.E.R.S.), the complaint states.

But the checks were actually just a way to allow the recipients to appear to have legitimate income, while Antle and Sawyer received about 15% fee of any money laundered, federal authorities allege. They kept $73,500, according to the complaint.

A third defendant, William James “Bill” Dallis, is facing a separate but related federal money laundering charge. He’s the one who introduced the confidential informant to Antle, according to the complaint.

Dallis was granted $75,000 unsecured bond and released June 6 from J. Reuben Long Detention Center, online detention records show.

Doc’s role in Netflix’s “Tiger King”

Antle’s arrest has drawn widespread media attention, likely due to him being featured in the Netflix series “Tiger King,” which focused on a boisterous animal exhibitor in Oklahoma named Joseph Maldonado-Passage, or Joe Exotic.

Antle is accused throughout the show of operating a cult, euthanizing tiger cubs and having inappropriate relationships with underage girls. He was denied all these accusations and never faced any criminal charges related to those allegations.

If he’s convicted, Antle would join Exotic in the federal prison system, where Exotic remains after being sentenced to 22 years for attempting to hire someone to murder Carole Baskin, an outspoken animal rights activist who operates a big cat sanctuary near Tampa, Florida.

Several other people featured in the series, including Jeff Lowe and Tim Stark, have also faced criminal charges since the show first aired.