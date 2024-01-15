Myrtle Beach weather outlook: Cold fronts will bring freezing temperatures this week

Cold fronts will arrive in the Myrtle Beach area this week, bringing temperatures near or below freezing, according to the National Weather Service.

Matt Scalora, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, said temperatures will drop on Wednesday, with a low of 35 and high of 44, warm up on Thursday and Friday and drop again on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures are expected to be in the low 40s during the day and 20s at night on Saturday and Sunday.

It will be windy, which means the wind chill may be in the teens or even single digits overnight Saturday, Scalora said. The forecast does not call for snow or frost as the humidity should remain low. Cold weather will continue into the start of next week before warming up by Wednesday Jan. 24.

The low temperatures are about 15 degrees below average for this time of year, Scalora said. Although colder than normal, it is not out of the ordinary.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division is urging people to prepare for the cold weather. A social media post recommends checking in on vulnerable people, bringing plants and animals inside and insulating pipes, as water could freeze and cause the pipes to burst.