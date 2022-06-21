Myrtle Beach woman arrested after her dog was found in a trash compactor

A small dog was found in a trash compactor in Myrtle Beach on Thursday, June 9 which led to an arrest of a local woman who is said to be the dog’s owner, according to an arrest warrant from the Horry County Police Department.

Carolyn Zanghi, 61, is being charged under the Horry County animal care and treatment ordinance because, according to the warrant, “[I]t was determined that the dog belonged to the defendant and she intentionally and neglectful[ly] abandoned the dog in the compactor.”

In a Facebook post from the police department, it was written that “a community member who saw a post about the case” submitted the crime tip which led to Zanghi’s arrest.

Police said that the possible Yorkshire Terrier is in the care of Horry County Animal Care Center, but that she is not available for adoption yet.

“If community members wish to adopt, we would encourage them to consider our current adoptables, which can be viewed on our website. The shelter reopens for general adoptions on Tuesday, after the holiday weekend, and all adoptions are currently fee-waived,” Mikayla Moskov, public information officer for Horry County, said.