Myrtle Beach woman charged with unlawful conduct towards a child

A Myrtle Beach woman was arrested Wednesday and is facing criminal charges for unlawful conduct towards a child.

The Horry County Police Department arrested Megan Nicole Sallee, 22 after a witness reported inappropriate and violent behavior towards children.

Sallee, while working at the Kid Zone Day Care on July 15, violently shook a crib that a child was laying in, causing the victims head to strike the crib rails multiple times. She also pushed the child down into the crib, according to an arrest warrant.

Other inappropriate behavior included leaving two children in bouncy seats for half a day, long enough to cause bruising on their backs. Sallee was also reported to be seen putting a blanket over a victim’s head several times while he was laying in a crib, according to an Horry County police report.

The warrant states that these incidents happened throughout the day.

Sallee was taken to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. No bail has been set.