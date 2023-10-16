Myrtle Beach woman dies after ‘brutal’ attack downtown. It’s now a homicide, coroner says

A Myrtle Beach woman has died after what police describe as a brutal attack in her vehicle in the early morning Oct. 11.

Starlet Renae Jackson, 59, died of injuries she received near the 800 block of Nance Street, according to a press release Sunday from the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

The case is being investigated as a homicide, the release said.

Myrtle Beach Police responded to Nance Street about 4:09 a.m. in regards to an assault, a police report said. The woman was transported to the hospital.

The report indicated that a knife or a cutting instrument was used in the attack.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered by Crime Stoppers of the Low Country for information in the case.

Police are asking those who have information to the incident to call the non-emergency number at 843-918-1382 and reference case number 23-018184.