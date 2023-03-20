Myrtle Beach woman faces additional charge in case of elderly woman found dead on porch

A Myrtle Beach woman is facing another charge in relation to a death investigation of an elderly woman last week.

Horry County Police Department found the woman naked underneath a blanket on the porch outside her home on Highway 814.

Krystal Pinkowski, 31, is charged with abuse or neglect with great bodily injury to a vulnerable adult. This is in addition to charges of animal cruelty, as well as three pending unlawful conduct towards a child,

The Horry County Police Department is investigating the death. The coroner’s office said Friday that it would not release the woman’s identity or any details of the death until an autopsy is completed.

Horry County police were called to the scene Thursday, according to an incident report.

The body was covered with a blanket, which was covered in feces, the report says.

At the home, officers found cockroaches covering the ceilings, trash and feces covering the kitchen. Deceased animals were found inside and outside the residence, the report says.

According to the arrest warrant, 16 deceased animals were found, as well as animal cages. Children also were living inside the home.

Pinkowski remains booked at J Reuben Long Detention Center, according to the bookings website.