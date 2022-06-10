Myrtle man facing Oxford weapons charge

Jun. 10—OXFORD — A Union County man is facing a felony weapon charge after causing a scene at an Oxford business.

Oxford police responded to the 100 block of Heritage Drive June 5 for a man causing a disturbance at a business. While investigating the incident, officers discovered that the man was a convicted felon in possession of weapons.

Sean Griffin, 41, of Myrtle, was arrested without incident and charged with possession of a weapon by a felon. He was carried before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $10,000 bond.

