Myrtle man pleads guilty to sexual abuse of boy

Mar. 8—A Myrtle man pleaded guilty Wednesday in Freeborn County District Court to sexually abusing a boy under 13 on multiple occasions in 2015 and 2016.

Elijah Thomas Berryman, 25, entered the plea to all four counts against him of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. All of the counts involved a victim under 13 while the defendant was more than 36 months older.

According to court documents, the victim stated the assaults occurred when Berryman was 18.

In an interview with authorities, Berryman reportedly admitted to sexual touching and other conduct with the boy but claimed he was 16 or 17 when the activity took place. He estimated there were 12 separate incidents.

Berryman has been in the Freeborn County jail since April 2022 when he was charged in the case.

Sentencing is slated for May 12.