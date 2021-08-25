Myrtle Point man facing child porn charges

Aug. 24—A Myrtle Point man is facing 28 felony charges after child porn was allegedly found in his possession.

William Leroy Ashley, who was born in 1982, is facing 14 charges of encouraging child sexual abuse in the first degree and 14 charges of encouraging child sexual abuse in the second degree.

Assistant District Attorney Jody Newby said the charges are due to 14 images found on electronic devices Ashley owned.

A person can be found guilty of encouraging child sexual abuse in the first degree if the person knowingly attempts to share, duplicate or make child pornography. a first-degree offense is a Class B felony. A charge in the second degree is used when the suspect uses the images for personal gratification. A second-degree offense is a Class C felony.

Ashley was indicted July 13 and arraigned July 22. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf and he receieved a $50,000 bail. Ashley posted bail and was released.

Newby said a change of plea hearing in the case is scheduled September 7. In the hearing, which is normal in the Oregon Judicial System, a number of things can happen.

During the hearing, the could be a change of plea, either the prosecution or defense can ask for a delay or a trial date can be set.

Newby said while child porn charges or not something she sees every day, they are not uncommon, either.

"I handle a handful of these a year," she said. "There's definitely a couple a year."