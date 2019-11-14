Is MySale Group plc's (LON:MYSL) CEO Salary Justified?

Carl Jackson is the CEO of MySale Group plc (LON:MYSL). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Carl Jackson's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that MySale Group plc is worth UK£26m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as AU$377k for the year to June 2018. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at AU$320k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under AU$293m, and the median CEO total compensation was AU$468k.

So Carl Jackson receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. Although this fact alone doesn't tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at MySale Group has changed over time.

AIM:MYSL CEO Compensation, November 14th 2019

Is MySale Group plc Growing?

On average over the last three years, MySale Group plc has shrunk earnings per share by 27% each year (measured with a line of best fit). Its revenue is down 6.0% over last year.

Sadly for shareholders, earnings per share are actually down, over three years. This is compounded by the fact revenue is actually down on last year. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Although we don't have analyst forecasts shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has MySale Group plc Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 96% over three years, some MySale Group plc shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Remuneration for Carl Jackson is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

Returns have been disappointing and the company is not growing its earnings per share. Few would argue that it's wise for the company to pay any more, before returns improve. Shareholders may want to check for free if MySale Group insiders are buying or selling shares.

Important note: MySale Group may not be the best stock to buy.

