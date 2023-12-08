Mysteries remain at SLCSO after Ken Mascara's abrupt retirement; successor's appointment

ST. LUCIE COUNTY − A whirlwind of change and controversy enveloped the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office in recent days following the sudden retirement of longtime Sheriff Ken Mascara and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointment of Lt. Keith Pearson to take over.

The fallout continued through the week, with some expressing incredulity at the appointment of Pearson, tapped Dec. 1 as Mascara stepped down the same day.

Pearson has said he was called by the governor’s office and told he’d been selected about 30 minutes before a news release was issued. DeSantis’ office emailed a release just before 4 p.m. Dec. 1 announcing the appointment.

“Today, Governor Ron DeSantis was notified of Sheriff Ken Mascara’s retirement effective close of business on December 1, 2023,” the release states. “To ensure law enforcement operations continue without delay, the Governor announced the appointment of Keith Pearson as Sheriff of St. Lucie County.”

Just before 5 p.m. the same day, the sheriff’s office emailed a letter from Mascara, a Democrat in his sixth term, in which he cited health concerns. He said he was out of state seeking treatment.

“With a rapidly developing scenario of medical procedures on the horizon, with heavy heart, I contacted our governor and explained my dilemma,” Mascara wrote in a statement.

Was Pearson's appointment unexpected?

Mascara’s resignation and Pearson’s appointment caught some, including State Attorney Tom Bakkedahl, off guard.

Bakkedahl, whose office prosecutes crimes in St. Lucie, Martin, Indian River and Okeechobee counties, on Dec. 2 said Mascara said nothing about his sudden exit plan and his office wasn’t consulted by DeSantis or his staff about who might replace him as sheriff.

“I would have appreciated a call,” Bakkedahl said. “And I’m sure there are other people in the community who would have liked to offer input.”

Pearson, 40, who joined the agency about two decades ago, said he hadn’t considered running for sheriff prior to the appointment.

By Dec. 4 – the Monday after the Friday appointment – he’d filed paperwork with the supervisor of elections office related to running in the 2024 election as a Republican. A number of other Republicans and Democrats also have filed.

“Seeing the confidence that's put in me and then actually getting that and speaking to different people, it's like, wow … sometimes you underestimate yourself,” Pearson said Dec. 4. “Sometimes you don't see your true value, and you don't see how much of a difference you could really make or how much a difference you've already made.”

Mascara’s presence at events, such as news conferences or significant criminal cases, was not unusual throughout his more than two-decade tenure as sheriff. As recently as Oct. 24 and Nov. 3, he spoke at the scenes of two alleged illegal arcade busts.

Repeated attempts to communicate with him since the Dec. 1 resignation announcement have not been successful.

Pearson has declined to elaborate on Mascara’s health.

While Pearson was a lieutenant before DeSantis’ appointment, several people at the agency — such as captains and majors — had higher ranks than him.

“I’m just happy that I'm able to continue to give back the way I've been giving,” Pearson said. “I really don't want to ever forget … who I was as a deputy, and I want to make sure that we don't ever lose sight of the mission ... to serve the community.”

Deputies, Pearson said, are “energized with the new direction.”

Not everyone was enthused about Pearson’s appointment. Cathy Townsend, St. Lucie County Commission Chair and a Republican, described Pearson as “the worst choice the governor could have made.”

Kenny Nail, chairman of the St. Lucie County Republican Executive Committee, and Townsend spoke Dec. 6 at a news conference at the St. Lucie County Republican Party office on U.S. 1.

Nail said Pearson was “unethical” and “should not even be our dog catcher.”

Pearson's connection to Mascara 'ghost' candidate elections probe

The Republican Executive Committee of St. Lucie County called on DeSantis to open an ethics investigation and demanded the removal of Pearson as sheriff.

Nail referenced a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation he said “called for the prosecution of Keith Pearson, stemming from criminal activity.”

Pearson was among many the FDLE interviewed in a probe related to allegations Mascara and others broke the law in promoting a straw candidate in the 2020 primary and general elections for sheriff. Prosecutors found insufficient evidence to pursue criminal charges.

The office of Phil Archer, state attorney for Brevard and Seminole counties, was assigned to investigate following confidential executive orders from DeSantis, records show.

Mascara defeated Republican challenger Kevin Carter, a retired sheriff’s deputy, in the 2020 election.

The criminal investigation appeared to center around Mascara and Carter, who defeated Richard Williams, a former Florida Highway Patrol trooper, in the Republican primary.

According to an executive summary of the investigation from the FDLE’s public corruption unit, Pearson “knowingly conspired, confederated, abetted and aided Ken Mascara … to facilitate Kevin Carter’s ‘ghost’ candidacy…”

The summary states Pearson helped “to create Carter’s campaign propaganda signs, which he assisted in placing through St. Lucie County.”

Mascara declined to give investigators a statement. The attorney for Adam Fetterman, who was the sheriff's office's general counsel at the time and a subject in the investigation, responded to questions "by stating he was invoking his client’s Fifth Amendment right to remain silent."

“We believe that the governor and his staff were not aware of this report,” Nail said.

Pearson on Dec. 4 said he didn’t think he did anything wrong.

He said “transparency is going to be our number one goal that we're working towards.”

Repeated efforts to reach Pearson in subsequent days have not been successful. Records requests made this week related to Pearson with his agency have not been fulfilled.

In an emailed statement Dec. 6, Pearson said, "I intend on using action — making and enforcing our laws and keeping our community safe — to earn the honor of this appointment, and all I ask of our other elected officials is that they give me and the men and women of the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office the chance to prove to them what we can do.”

The new St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson speaks at the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office on Midway Road in Fort Pierce. "It's very humbling but it’s also very exciting knowing that we are going to be able to be able to continue serving St. Lucie County at this level of excellency," Pearson said at the start of a media interview at the Sheriff’s Office on Midway Road on Monday Dec. 4, 2023, in Fort Pierce. The former St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara submitted his resignation on Friday Dec. 1, and he cited ongoing “health issues” for his departure. He’s currently out of state seeking treatment, he noted.

A request by TCPalm to DeSantis's office this week for an understanding of how Pearson was selected was not fulfilled as of Dec. 8.

Asked how Pearson’s name rose to the top for appointment, Nail said there was “speculation.” He said DeSantis was in the area Nov. 15 for a fundraiser.

“And shortly after that, I know Mr. Pearson was in the room, and I believe that there was something done,” Nail said. “I’m sure that he knew on the 15th that this was going to happen, 15th of November.”

Pearson said Mascara did not tell him he planned to retire.

Asked about what, if any, conversation Mascara had with him before this occurred, Pearson said, “He's been out of town for a while. We really didn't discuss ... any matters or anything like that.”

