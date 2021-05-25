Mysterious air base under construction off Yemen

The Week

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) on Tuesday called out her GOP colleague Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for comparing mask-wearing and vaccine passports to the Holocaust by posting a brutally simple chart on her Twitter account. pic.twitter.com/fdCX4A4rCE — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) May 25, 2021 Mace did issue a more detailed, serious condemnation of Greene's comments in addition to the mocking graphic. "Mask mandates are not even remotely comparable to the discrimination and persecution Jews faced during the Holocaust and to insinuate the two are similar is disgraceful," she tweeted. "Given the rise of antisemitism around the world today, I find this comparison even more appalling." Meanwhile, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), the GOP conference chair, received some criticism for seemingly going easy on Greene in her public response. .@EliseStefanik won't name names because, the reality is, Marjorie Taylor Greene runs her caucus.https://t.co/JUgP3GGdK9 — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) May 25, 2021