Mysterious animal found in Noblesville backyard identified

A curious Noblesville resident reached out on social media for help after finding the body of a strange-looking bloated and hairless animal in her backyard.

Michelle Havlik's dog pulled the creature, about 7-inches long, out of a backyard pool. She posted a picture of the animal, which appeared to be a cross between a pig and squirrel, to social media and asked if anyone could identify it.

There was no shortage of responses — more than 200 — on the Noblesville Chatter UNCENSORED page. Many people said it was a guinea pig, squirrel, baby boar or muskrat.

Some identified it as a Chupacabra, a legendary blood-sucking creature in Puerto Rico that Encyclopedia Britannica describes as “a fearsome but probably nonexistent creature … the southern equivalent of the Sasquatch.”

One poster said it was an “alien experiment" but most people said it looked like a common groundhog.

Not content to rely solely on social media, Havlik also contacted the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. But there was a snag.

After Havlik took a picture of the creature she went inside to get a bag for it. When she came back it was gone.

Still, a few hours later DNR gave Havlik her answer: It was a groundhog that was bloated and distorted from being submerged in water.

That finding didn’t satisfy everyone, Havlik said.

“People are still saying it’s something different than what it is,” she said. “It’s amazing.”

As for the creature's disappearing act, DNR told Havlik a vulture probably swooped down and nabbed it.

