Mysterious bag of ‘crystals’ found in front yard was actually meth, Washington cops say

A homeowner found a “suspicious package” in his front yard in Washington, police said.

The man told police the substance looked like “crystals wrapped in plastic,” according to the Lynnwood Police Department.

Police said the plastic bag was filled with a pound of meth when it was found on March 22.

Police said they do not know who left the bag and a crime scene technician checked it for fingerprints but could not find any.

“We appreciate the vigilant homeowner calling in the discovery immediately,” said Johanna Small, a spokesperson for the police department.

Lynnwood is about 16 miles north of Seattle.

