Mysterious ball appears on Japanese beach

The Telegraph

Should we really believe a study which claims a four-day week can increase productivity, so much so that company revenue increases by a third? That is the claim made by authors of a study into a pilot project in which 61 companies and other organisations agreed to try to cut working hours by 20 per cent but to maintain output at least the same level. Six months into the trial, 56 employers say they will be continuing with the arrangement and 18 have said they have made it permanent.