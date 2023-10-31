Mysterious body washes up in New Jersey, police say. Now investigation continues

Police are working to identify an unknown man’s body that appeared along New Jersey’s shoreline.

A body was recovered by police near American Legion Drive along Keyport Harbor, which connects to Raritan Bay between New Jersey and New York, according to an Oct. 29 Keyport Police Department news release on Facebook.

An autopsy was being performed to “conclusively confirm the identity” of the man, police said. But as of Oct. 29, his identity was unknown.

The Keyport Police Department did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family during this difficult time,” the department said on Facebook. “We appreciate your cooperation in this matter and ask for your patience as we work to confirm the details surrounding this incident.”

A few days earlier, at about 6 p.m. on Oct. 23, Keyport police responded to a report of a kayaker who went missing while out fishing, according to the department.

Police said the man’s kayak was found around Walnut Street, which is approximately a mile east of where the unknown man’s body was found days later. The kayak also held the man’s belongings, police said.

Keyport is about 40 miles south of New York City.

