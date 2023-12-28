Mysterious boom shakes eastern Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - A loud boom shook parts of eastern Williamson County around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

"I was sitting in the chair at the time," said Veronica Baker, a Round Rock resident. "I'm finishing up a cup of coffee. I had the TV on, and all of a sudden it was just a tremendously loud boom. I thought somebody hit my house. Something landed on the house. The houses literally shook though, and I even went out and looked around my foundation to see if there was any kind of crack or something that I hadn't seen before."

Baker said she was near the Ryan's Crossing neighborhood in Round Rock when she felt the boom.

Little did she know that, miles away, hundreds of other people felt the exact same thing.

Baker took the boom to Facebook, and the comments exploded.

"I never expected that many comments from all over the area, so it had to be something powerful," said Baker.

People from Wolf Ranch in Georgetown to Hutto all said they experienced the same thing.

"It was low, and it was deep, and it was just a very solid sound, but it was short," said Susan Aguais, a Round Rock resident.

Aguais was working at home in east Round Rock when it happened.

"It was about 11:30, and all of a sudden, I just heard a really loud boom, enough that my windows shook," said Aguais. "There were no sirens afterwards, there were no alarms afterwards, which made me think it can't be something on the ground."

Her guess is that the boom came from the sky.

"It wouldn't be unusual in this area, not that I've heard a lot of them, that if there were military jets going across, whether or not it could have been that kind of a sonic boom," said Aguais.

But what it really was remains a mystery.

"I have been curious," said Baker. "I have been wondering, and somewhat dismayed, like, 'what really was that, you know?' Concerned I would say, and that's really all I know."

FOX 7 reached out to the city of Round Rock, Hutto, Georgetown and Williamson County to see if they have any idea about what this noise was. We are waiting to hear back.