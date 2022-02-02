🌱 Mysterious Booms + Oceanside Violation For Using Roundup

Happy Wednesday, people of Oceanside-Camp Pendleton! Here's everything you need to know going on in town today.

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny. High: 66 Low: 31.

Here are the top five stories in Oceanside-Camp Pendleton today:

San Diegans are looking for answers after hearing mysterious booms throughout the county Tuesday afternoon. According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was reported around 2:30 p.m. near Maneadero, Baja California, but no major activity has been reported in the area Tuesday. (10News) A ticket with five numbers but no Powerball number was sold at a supermarket in San Diego, the California Lottery announced. The ticket was sold at the Vons store at 665 Saturn Blvd. The ticket is worth $489,235, according to the California Lottery.The numbers drawn Monday night were 10, 15, 51, 61, 69 and the Powerball number was 14. (San Diego Patch) The San Diego Water Board issued a notice of violation to the city of Oceanside for using Roundup on storm drains. On January 31, Erica Ryan, water resources control engineer says her department was assured by Oceanside that it would comply with its own jurisdictional runoff management plan and not use Roundup in its waterways. Oceanside’s Roundup dustup is a big deal according to George Courser, the conservation committee chair for the Sierra Club, San Diego chapter. (San Diego Reader) The Oceanside Fire Department was the first agency in the city to use Zoom with drones and suggested that their police counterparts try it out. Zoom helped make a dangerous SWAT situation a success. The department needed to catch an individual who had stabbed someone in an apartment complex. (Government Technology) A new Oceanside Unified School District initiative is in the works to help remove students’ barriers to education by building stronger connections between school staff and the community. Mission, Libby and Laurel elementary schools and Jefferson Middle School have become “community schools,” according to a recent announcement on the district’s initiative. The four schools were chosen based on their individual needs. (Coast News)

Story continues

From our sponsor:

Today's Oceanside-Camp Pendleton Daily is brought to you in part by our friends at GoodRx — the best way to save money on your prescriptions. GoodRx helps you locate the lowest prices for medications at local pharmacies, so you're not overpaying. Works for pet medications too! To see how much you can save, go to GoodRx.com.

Today in Oceanside-Camp Pendleton:

Maryott for Congress Town Hall - Veterans Association of North County (5:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Camp Pendleton: "Guiding you throughA Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) soldier with 2nd Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment ground guides an assault amphibious vehicle during ground maneuver training during exercise Iron Fist 2022 at Marine Cor..." (Instagram)

Oceanside Historical Society: "Celebrating Black History Month: George Mitchell was one of the first black men to be admitted into the Marine Corps at Montford Point, North Carolina. In the late 1940’s George was stationed at Camp Pendleton. George became close friend..." (Facebook)

City of Oceanside - Government: "📣Take a look! 👀 Learn about City programs, projects, and events in The Oceanside Tide newsletter 📰> https://conta.cc/3HmgzQ6 #OceansideCA #Oceanside #CityNews #LocalGov" (Facebook)

Oceanside Chamber of Commerce: "If there’s anything we’ve learned over the past two years, it’s that this community has heart! What better way to illustrate that sentiment than with a community sculpture? Soon, Oceanside residents and visitors will be able to cement th..." (Facebook)

Oceanside Unified School District: "Community COVID-19 Vaccine Event on February 2nd!" (Facebook)

Oceanside Chamber of Commerce: "Check out this awesome Taco Pop-Up Shop featuring a unique collaboration of downtown O'side businesses!" (Facebook)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Institute of Healthcare - Become an EMT in just 4 - 8 weeks — (Visit Website)

Oceanside Adventures - Daily, Year-Round Whale and Dolphin Tours — (Visit website)

Flourish + Live Well - Get 20% off CBD gummies — (Visit website)

Add your business here

Events:

Job listings:

Other classifieds:

Loving the Oceanside-Camp Pendleton Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at lisa.frost@patch.com

Alrighty, you're all caught up for today! See you tomorrow morning for your next update.

— Lisa Frost

About me: I am the Community Publisher for the Oceanside-Camp Pendleton Patch and love sharing all things Oceanside. It's a privilege to help locals and those visiting our incredible and diverse city stay informed about local news, people, and the stories that shape our community. Explore all that Patch has to offer Oceansider's:

Questions? Concerns? Comments? You have my full attention at lisa.frost@patch.com.

This article originally appeared on the Oceanside-Camp Pendleton Patch