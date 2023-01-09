Mysterious box with ‘foul smell’ seeping out had man’s body inside, Maryland cops say

A homicide investigation is underway after a man’s body was found inside a storage container in Maryland, police said.

Baltimore police said they were alerted to a suspicious package on Jan 5. Officers located a storage container “emanating a foul smell” on the porch of a vacant house.

Investigators discovered a human body inside the container, according to a Jan. 9 Facebook post from the department.

The remains were transported to a medical examiner who determined that the remains belonged to a man who had been fatally stabbed, police said. The victim’s death was ruled a homicide.

Now, police are investigating. Anyone with information about the incident should contact police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

