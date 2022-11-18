Mysterious death of Georgia mother Debbie Collier ruled a suicide

The mysterious death of Debbie Collier has been ruled a suicide more than two months after her burned and naked body was discovered against a tree at the bottom of a Georgia ravine.

Authorities initially said the 59-year-old mother was killed in a “personal and targeted” attack, but an autopsy obtained by local outlet Habersham Now on Thursday determined Collier actually died from “inhalation of superheated gases, thermal injuries, and hydrocodone intoxication.”

“It’s pretty evident that she started [a] fire,” Habersham County Deputy Coroner Ken Franklin said. “From what I saw and what I considered to be the case is that this was a self-inflicted death, but I was relying on the results of the autopsy and the doctor at the lab to make the final call.”

Collier disappeared shortly after leaving her home in Athens, Ga., on Sept. 10, officials said. She was last seen alive on surveillance video inside a local Family Dollar, where she purchased a range of items before stopping at a nearby Chick-Fil-A.

Her daughter, Amanda Bearden, reported her missing the same day after receiving an alarming message, along with a $2,500 deposit through the money-sharing app Venmo.

“They are not going to let me go, love you,” her mother wrote.

Collier’s body was found Sept. 11 in a wooded ravine within the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest, about 60 miles north of her home, according to officials. The ground around her was said to be charred and the objects she purchased at the dollar store were strewn about nearby.