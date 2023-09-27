Mysterious disappearance of Juárez boy 'Tomatito' unsolved 5 years later

It has been more than five years since a then 11-year-old boy nicknamed "Tomatito" vanished after leaving his home in Juárez.

This week, Chihuahua state missing-persons investigators — joined by the boy's mother — made the rounds posting flyers in hopes of getting new information that helps find Juan Manuel Ruiz Garcia, who disappeared in the summer of 2018.

Ruiz was affectionately nicknamed "Tomatito," meaning "little tomato," and his disappearance was the focus of an Amber Alert and much publicity when he first vanished.

Ruiz was 11 years old when he exited out the back door of his home in the Melchor Ocampo neighborhood southeast of downtown Juárez on the afternoon of July 4, 2018, state police said. He hasn't been heard from since.

Ruiz would now be 17 years old. The boy is a Mexican citizen with a thin build, brown eyes and black hair.

A reward of 200,000 pesos, or about $11,300 in U.S. dollars, is being offered by the Chihuahua State Attorney General's Office for information leading authorities to find the boy.

Anyone with information may call the missing persons search bureau of the Chihuahua State Attorney General's Office in Juárez at 656-629-3300 extensions 56923 and 56924.

There are more than 100,000 persons reported missing in Mexico, according to a national registry dating back to 1964. Many of the disappearances are believed to be linked to the drug war and organized crime, about a quarter of all the missing are women with 20% being younger than 18 at the time they vanished.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Juárez boy 'Tomatito' vanished 5 years ago, search continues