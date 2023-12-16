Mysterious dog illness is spreading in RI. Here's what the state veterinarian recommends.

PROVIDENCE — With a mysterious, and sometimes deadly, respiratory illness sickening dogs in at least 16 states, including Rhode Island, the state Department of Environmental Management Thursday advised dog owners to keep their pets from mingling with other dogs.

The DEM says owners should keep their dogs away from other dogs until veterinarians and epidemiologists can identify the highly contagious respiratory disease.

About 35 cases of the mystery illness have been reported in Rhode Island, although State Veterinarian Scott Marshall said he believes the illness has been underreported.

A woman pets a dog at Slater Memorial dog park in Pawtucket last year while her dog gives chase. The state DEM on Thursday advised dog owners to avoid bringing their dogs to such gathering areas because of a contagious illness.

More: The mysterious illness affecting dogs is in RI. But do pet owners have to worry?

Signs of infection in dogs include a cough that can linger for several weeks, runny eyes and sneezing. The sick dogs can also develop pneumonia.

Rhode Island Veterinary Medical Association president Shelly Pancoast said, "Based on our internal data, we feel that most dogs that develop pneumonia and require hospitalization will make a full recovery, and a very small number of dogs are passing away from this disease.”

Marshall said, “The only common thread is that all cases appear to have an association with dogs recently commingling with other dogs in congregate settings such as at dog parks, shelters, groomers, kennels or a dog trainer."

More: Dog respiratory illness cases confirmed in Nevada, Pennsylvania. See map of impacted states.

"In the same way that people spread germs and illnesses by interacting with other people, dogs transmit disease when congregating with other dogs," Marshall said. "For this reason, and particularly until the agent causing the illness is known, we are recommending that dog owners avoid needless risks of exposure."

The DEM is advising dog owners against bringing their dogs to dog parks or into stores where pets are allowed.

Since some people must put their dogs in kennels, the DEM advises those pet owners to talk with their veterinarians to ensure their dogs are properly vaccinated.

The DEM is also advising operators of indoor facilities such as kennels and shelters to consult with veterinarians on proper cleaning and disinfection.

Veterinarians don't believe the illness spreads to other animals, such as cats.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Mystery dog illness in RI prompts warning from state veterinarian