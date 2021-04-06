Mysterious drones swarmed US warships, and the Navy has no idea where they came from more than a year later

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom Porter
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
US Navy
A sailor on low-visibility watch on the USS Bonhomme Richard in the East China Sea. U.S. Navy via Getty Images

  • A top US Navy official said it was no closer to identifying drones that swarmed US warships, NBC News reported.

  • The drones hovered near warships in training exercises off the California coast in 2019.

  • Documents suggest the drones are more powerful than commercial models.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

The US Navy is no closer to identifying mysterious drones that were spotted hovering around US warships off the coast of California, a top Navy commander said.

Speaking at an event in Washington, DC, on Monday, Adm. Michael Gilday, chief of naval operations, said that the sightings were still being assessed by naval intelligence, reported NBC News.

"No, we have not," Gilday answered, as quoted by the outlet, when asked whether the Navy had identified the drones spotted in 2019 near US vessels off the Californian Channel Islands.

"I am aware of those sightings, and as it's been reported, there have been other sightings by aviators in the air and by other ships not only of the United States, but other nations - and of course other elements within the US joint force," Gilday said.

"Those findings have been collected and they still are being analyzed," he said.

Gilday was referring to a series of puzzling incidents uncovered by documentary filmmaker Dave Beaty, in which the destroyers USS Kidd, USS Rafael Peralta, and USS John Finn were tracked by the drones during exercises in a military zone near the California coast.

Further details of the incidents were obtained by the The Drive, a cars-focused website that also covers defense issues. It obtained details in March using FOIA requests.

According to deck log documents obtained by the website, the drones surpassed the capacity of commercially obtainable drones. As many as six at a time hovered round the ships, often in low-visibility conditions, and had flashing lights. They were able to keep up with the warships at a speed of about 16 knots.

The incidents took place near sensitive US military and training facilities, and prompted an investigation by US naval intelligence and the FBI, according to The Drive.

Gilray, though, was clear in his remarks Monday that there was no evidence the drones were extraterrestrial in origin, NBC said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Dive to world's deepest known shipwreck reaches U.S. warship

    Only 141 of the USS Johnston's 327 crew survived when the ship was sunk on October 25, 1944, according to the Navy.

  • China says carrier group exercising near Taiwan, drills will become regular

    A Chinese carrier group is exercising near Taiwan and such drills will become regular, China's navy said late on Monday in a further escalation of tensions near the island that Beijing claims as its sovereign territory. Taiwan has complained of an increase in Chinese military activity near it in recent months, as China steps up efforts to assert its sovereignty over the democratically run island. China's navy said the carrier group, lead by the Liaoning, the country's first aircraft carrier put into active service, was carrying out "routine" drills in the waters near Taiwan.

  • Authorities: Navy medic shoots 2, is shot and killed on base

    A Navy medic shot and critically wounded two people at a Maryland business park Tuesday, then fled to a nearby Army base where he was shot and killed, police and U.S. Navy officials said. The man entered a business at the Riverside Tech Park, causing people inside to flee, but it was unclear if the shooting took place inside or outside, Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando said. After the shooting, the medic drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was shot by base personnel, Lando said at a news conference.

  • The US Air Force says the Valkyrie drone launched another drone in a first for the aircraft

    On its sixth flight test, the Valkyrie drone also flew higher and faster than it had in previous tests.

  • Valkyrie drone launches even smaller drone from inside payload bay

    In its sixth flight test, the Valkyrie released a payload while in flight for the first time.

  • Russia says sanctions could push Myanmar towards 'full-scale civil conflict'

    Russia said on Tuesday that sanctions against authorities in Myanmar were futile, extremely dangerous and could ultimately pushed the country towards civil war, the Interfax news agency reported. Myanmar has been rocked by protests since the army overthrew the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, making unsubstantiated claims of fraud in a November election. The coup and subsequent crackdown has led to Western sanctions on the military and its lucrative businesses.

  • Genesis broke a world record for the most drones in the sky

    Hyundai's Genesis brand just broke a world record for the most drones airborne at the same time, putting 3,281 UAVs in the air for a publicity stunt.

  • 2 people in critical condition after a Navy hospital corpsman opened fire at a business and military base in Maryland, authorities say

    Two men are said to be in critical condition after a man opened fire Tuesday morning in Maryland at a business and later at a military base.

  • Russia says in talks to make more military equipment in India

    Russia and India are discussing "additional" production of Russian military equipment in India, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday, in a move that could irk the United States which frowns upon countries engaged in defence trade with Moscow. Speaking at a joint news conference with India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Lavrov did not specify what kind of equipment could be made in India.

  • Fearing Being Cut Off From SWIFT, Russia Hints About Blockchain Alternative: Report

    Russia's foreign affairs ministry believes SWIFT can be replaced by more advanced systems, mentioning blockchain.

  • Suspect dead, 2 wounded in Maryland shooting involving Navy sailors

    Authorities identified the shooter as a Navy hospital corpsman.

  • Biden State Department Makes Iran’s Body Count Disappear in Time for Talks

    In his first address to the State Department in early February, President Biden ambitiously described the need for U.S. leadership to counter what he termed, “this new moment of advancing authoritarianism” around the world. Most political scientists agree that authoritarian states are primarily concerned with the quelling of domestic opposition and attempts to short-circuit the political process within a state, especially using harsh means, to maintain the status quo. By that standard, Iran’s theocracy is certainly authoritarian. From the time Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and his Islamist backers seized power in Iran in 1979, the regime has existed through maintaining a reign of terror over its citizens. And yet, even while decrying “advancing authoritarianism,” the Biden administration engages in a diplomatic tango with the mullahs who lead the Islamic Republic. Tomorrow, the United States and Iran will resume talks in Vienna, in what diplomats described as, “the most extensive effort to shore up the accord since President Biden took office in January.” Clearly, for this administration, the definition of “authoritarian” is flexible; it seems to disappear when it is ideologically convenient. Unfortunately for its citizens, Iran’s record of actual authoritarian behavior has existed for more than four decades without disappearing. Iran’s human-rights violations include: routine, arbitrary, or unlawful killings and arrests; torture and other cruel, inhumane, or degrading treatment or punishment; forced confessions often gained through torture; airing of forced confessions on national media; unfair trials with no semblance of due process; sexual abuse; disappearing of individuals; repression of civil liberties, including press freedom, Internet freedom, academic freedom, and freedom of peaceful assembly; and discrimination against women, girls, the LGBT community, and ethnic and religious minorities. In the aftermath of street protests beginning with the 2009 “Green Movement,” the regime reorganized its intelligence apparatus to create a vast system of surveillance and repression to quash internal dissent. Even so, millions of Iranians since then have poured into the streets calling for an end to the religious fundamentalist government. The regime responded by shooting demonstrators with live ammunition. As chronicled by the State Department in its annual human-rights report under President Trump, this brutal use of force left more than 1,500 people dead, 7,000 wounded, and 12,000 detained in Iranian prisons. Last month, though, the new Biden State Department made a key paragraph from that Iran report disappear, covering up the number of Iranian citizens killed by the regime — from 1,500 down to 304. The new, smaller figure comes from Amnesty International, which itself has admitted that the assessment of casualties in incomplete. The larger figure — which is obviously more likely — came from Iranian regime figures themselves, who admitted that police had slaughtered 1,500 protesters. For once, a Democratic administration isn’t trusting Iranian officials. In removing the text, the State Department believes it can defang outrage against its coming diplomatic overtures to Tehran by minimizing the mullah’s brutal body count. Like the Obama administration — in which many of these same government officials once served — cutting a nuclear deal with the mullahs in Tehran is a lot harder the more the American people know about the crimes of the Islamic Republic. If the Biden administration really gets into the business of whitewashing Iranian body counts, it has its work cut out for it. Just last month in its Balochistan province, Iran again used lethal force on protestors, leaving at least twelve people dead. Even as these atrocities are now minimized and disappeared in Washington, Iran’s persistent protest movements have illustrated the citizen’s rejection of the regime — a fact that should give pause to the Biden administration as they pursue a new deal with Iran’s mullahs. The Biden foreign-policy team has inherited an Iran that is weak. The Trump administration’s “maximum pressure” campaign left the Iranian economy in tatters, with an almost worthless currency. And the Iranian people’s willingness to confront the regime over its political and social repression, along with the government’s failed COVID response, has left the regime vulnerable. President Biden has leverage — if he wants to use it. Any contemplation of sanctions relief or negotiation of new deals with Iran must be contingent upon the regime bringing its heinous human-rights violations to a halt and dismantling its invasive surveillance system. In order to fulfill his own mandate to confront “authoritarianism,” Biden must hold the regime accountable for its gross human-rights violations committed against the citizens of Iran.

  • Trump's circle isn't defending Matt Gaetz because 'not a lot of people are surprised' by the allegations

    Conservatives in Rep. Matt Gaetz's (R-Fla.) solidly Republican district are backing him amid credible reports that the Justice Department is investigating him for possible sex trafficking violations, paying for sex, and other scandalous allegations, but most other allies and Republican lawmakers are keeping him at arm's length. That includes, so far, Florida's most famous Republican, former President Donald Trump, Gaetz's political pole star. It also includes Trump's supporters in conservative media. "Not a lot of people are surprised," one person involved in Trump's post-presidential operations explained to Politico. A former Trump campaign aide added that "anyone that has ever spent 10 minutes with the guy would realize he's an unserious person." Gaetz has denied the allegations on Twitter, in an op-ed Monday, and in a poorly received interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson. "The reason you haven't seen people in MAGA world defending Gaetz is less about him being unpopular, which he is in a lot of circles, and more about the fact that he hasn't done a single thing to make people comfortable to defend him," one Trump confidante told Politico. "His interview with Tucker was an absolutely embarrassing train wreck." Former Rep. Katie Hill (D-Calif.) wrote in Vanity Fair on Monday that during her unlikely congressional friendship with Gaetz, he told her once "you gotta give the fans on Fox what they want, but I do love Donald Trump," adding, "I don't think I want to be in Congress after he's done as president." Hill wrote that it meant a lot to her when, after her estranged husband leaked naked photos of her during their divorce, including ones showing her in an inappropriate relationship with a staffer, "Matt was the first member of Congress who publicly and unapologetically defended me, saying that while I might have made mistakes, I was a victim in this circumstance." But if, as CNN reports, Gaetz shared with GOP colleagues naked photos of women he said he slept with, she said, "he engaged in the very practice he defended me from — and should resign immediately." More stories from theweek.comJanet Yellen's proposal to revolutionize corporate taxationThe GOP's cultural impotenceThe pandemic crime surge is a policing problem

  • Drones that swarmed U.S. warships are still unidentified, Navy chief says

    The military is expected to deliver a report later this year to Congress on “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena."

  • U.S. arrested two Yemenis on terror watchlist who tried to cross border from Mexico

    U.S. border agents in recent months arrested two Yemeni men on a terror watchlist in separate incidents as they crossed the border with Mexico illegally, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced on Monday. The men, arrested in January and March near a port of entry in California, were on a U.S. government watchlist for terrorism suspects and a "no-fly" list, CBP said in a press release.

  • Malaysia sends back over 300 containers of illicit plastic waste

    Malaysia said on Tuesday it had sent 267 containers of illegal plastic waste back to their countries of origin since 2019, and was in the process of returning 81 more. Malaysia became the destination of choice for the world's plastic waste after China banned imports in 2018, but is struggling to fend off a deluge of generally unlicensed unrecyclable garbage. New U.N. rules on the trade of hazardous waste under the Basel Convention came into force on Jan. 1, intended to discourage the production of hard-to-recycle plastics and to prevent rich countries dumping trash in the developing world, where it often ends up polluting the local environment and the ocean.

  • Koch, Snoop Dogg join forces to push marijuana legalization

    The Cannabis Freedom Alliance could change the dynamics of the marijuana legalization debate.

  • 'Anti racist' group says it will turn stolen Confederate monument 'into a toilet,' unless demands met

    Instead of ransom money, the group wants the United Daughters of the Confederacy to display a quote by a former Black Liberation Army member.

  • SAG Awards 2021: The Complete Winners List

    The winners of the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced on April 4. As a result of the pandemic, the 27th annual ceremony looked quite different than previous years, trimmed down to one hour instead of its typical two. The entire show, including monologues from presenters and acceptance speeches, was pre-taped. “The Trial of […]

  • High court nixes Alex Jones' appeal in Newtown shooting case

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal by Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who was fighting a Connecticut court sanction in a defamation lawsuit brought by relatives of some of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. Jones was penalized in 2019 by a trial court judge for an angry outburst on his web show against an attorney for the relatives and for violating numerous orders to turn over documents to the families' lawyers. Judge Barbara Bellis barred Jones from filing a motion to dismiss the case, which remains pending, and said she would order Jones to pay some of the families' legal fees.