Hu Jintao: The mysterious exit of China's former leader from party congress

6
Stephen McDonell - BBC News, Beijing
·4 min read

Footage of China's former leader, Hu Jintao, being asked to leave the stage at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing during the Communist Party Congress is drawing global attention as people try to work out what has just happened.

There are a lot of questions and no answers so far from the Chinese government.

Mr Hu, 79, appeared reluctant to move. If that is the case, why?

What did he say to the man who replaced him, Xi Jinping, which prompted a nod from China's current leader? And what did he say to his protégé, Li Keqing, as he tapped him on the shoulder before being ushered off stage?

The two most likely reasons for his departure are that it was either part of China's power politics on full display, with a leader representing a former time being symbolically removed, or that Hu Jintao has serious health problems.

It came at the end of the Communist Party's week-long congress, which cemented Mr Xi's position as China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.

On the first day of the congress, Mr Hu was only able to walk in with the assistance of an official. On that day, he looked pretty frail.

However, if he was led away at the end because of ill-health, why did this happen so suddenly? Why in front of the cameras? Was it an emergency?

A longer edit of the footage taken on Saturday shows Xi Jinping turning to the former party chairman and also, to Mr Hu's left, senior figures Li Zhanshu and Wang Huning appearing concerned. Mr Li even moved to help him at one point, but was pulled back by Mr Wang, as if to say, "Don't get involved in this."

Hu Jintao led away from the closing ceremony of the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China, Beijing - 22 Oct 2022
Hu Jintao (centre) was sitting next to his successor Xi Jinping (right) before being escorted out

After Hu Jintao stood up, he also reached out to take Mr Xi's notes by mistake. At this stage, he appeared confused. China's leader moved Mr Hu's hand away and took the notes back.

The Communist Party's mass meetings are normally highly scripted events, leading to speculation that the timing of Hu Jintao's departure might not have been an accident.

He attended the earlier closed-door session on the last day of the Congress, then cameras were allowed in for the final portion of the day. It was just after the cameras had set up that officials approached Mr Hu and indicated that he should go.

That said, the party doesn't normally air its dirty laundry in public. If this was a deliberate show, it would mark a departure from usual behaviour.

What is pushing this along is that Hu Jintao represents a very different model for China from that of Xi Jinping.

He ran a much more collective leadership and had to balance various factions represented on the Politburo Standing Committee.

The Hu years - he held the presidency between 2003 and 2013 - were seen as a time of opening up to the outside world and increased tolerance of new ideas.

The 2008 Beijing Olympics was a peak for international exposure. Foreign companies were setting up here, tourists were flooding in, the internet was more free, local media outlets started doing decent journalism and China's global reputation was constantly improving.

While some have referred to the Hu period as "wasted", economic growth was consistently in double digits and Beijing cared about its reputation elsewhere.

Xi Jinping has taken the country in a very different direction, with him at the "core" and unable to be challenged.

The current government has encouraged an explosion in nationalist sentiment, showing little concern for what anyone else thinks about its handling of anything. Instead, the message for other leaders has been that China's time has arrived and you will mess with this nation at your own peril.

The message for Chinese people can be seen in additions to the Party constitution, referring to achievements made through "struggle". This has echoes of Mao Zedong's time in office.

As General Secretary, from the outset, Mr Xi took out all opponents via an anti-corruption crackdown.

Now he has used this year's Congress to clear out any last remnants of those who think there should be different paths economically, socially and politically.

If he realised what was going on, one of the last things Mr Hu saw at this Congress was the make-up of the new 205-person Central Committee. It does not include Li Keqiang or Wang Yang, both seen as economic liberals, both linked to the ideas of the former administration.

This points to a new Politburo Standing Committee, stacked with Xi loyalists, guaranteeing the continuity of a trajectory which is very different to the reform and opening up in the era of Hu Jintao.

Recommended Stories

  • Former Chinese Leader Hu Abruptly Leaves Xi’s Side at Congress

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Chinese leader Hu Jintao was escorted off stage during the closing session of a major Communist Party congress, where the 79-year-old had been prominently seated next to President Xi Jinping. Most Read from BloombergSandy Hook Families Ask Judge to Max Out Alex Jones PenaltyTwitter Tumbles as US Weighs Security Reviews for Musk DealsChinese Chip Startup Shows Key Gap in Biden Export CurbsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesHu

  • Chinese ex-President escorted out of party congress

    STORY: China's Communist Party wrapped up its twice-a-decade congress on Saturday (October 22), approving amendments to its constitution that cement President Xi Jinping's iron grip on the party. The event revealed a new Central Committee missing two key officials that lacked close ties with the leader. And, in an unusual moment during the closing ceremony, China's former President Hu Jintao, seated next to Xi, was escorted off the stage. It's not immediately clear why he was escorted out. Hu appeared to resist leaving as stewards led him away.Video of the incident, which is highly unusual given the meticulous stage management of such events, was widely shared on Twitter but could not be found on China's heavily censored social media platforms.State media coverage of the ceremony also did not include the scene, which occurred just as journalists were entering the hall.Xi is poised to clinch a third five-year leadership term as party general secretary, breaking with precedent and solidifying his place as China's most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong, the founding leader of the People's Republic. The party's new 205-member Central Committee was elected by delegates at the end of the week-long congress.Voting was conducted by show of hands in Beijing's vast Great Hall of People. Much of the week's proceedings have taken place behind closed doors. The new Central Committee did not include outgoing Premier Li Keqiang or former Guangdong party boss Wang Yang, who had been seen as a potential replacement as premier. Analysts said their omissions were signs the powerful Politburo Standing Committee, is likely to be stacked with people close to Xi.The party's new Central Committee will choose the next Politburo on Sunday (October 23), which is typically 25 people, and its new Standing Committee.

  • China's Premier Li Keqiang left off new party Central Committee

    Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and three other members of the elite Politburo Standing Committee of the ruling Communist Party were excluded from the newly elected Central Committee on Saturday. More than 2,000 delegates to a once-every-five-years party congress in Beijing elected a 205-person Central Committee as well as 171 alternate members. Li Keqiang, 67, Li Zhanshu, 72, Wang Yang, 67, and Han Zheng, 68 - members of the current seven-person Standing Committee - were excluded from the new Central Committee.

  • Live broadcast shows former Chinese president being abruptly escorted out of the Communist Party Congress closing ceremony

    Footage shows China's ex-president Hu Jintao, who was sitting next to President Xi Jinping, being removed from the 20th Party Congress closing ceremony.

  • The big reveal: Xi set to introduce China's next standing committee

    Xi Jinping, poised to clinch a third five-year term as China's leader, will on Sunday preside over the most dramatic moment of the Communist Party's twice-a-decade congress and reveal the members of its elite Politburo Standing Committee. Xi's break with precedent to rule beyond a decade was set in motion when he abandoned presidential term limits in 2018. The 69-year-old leader's grip on power appears undiminished by a sharp economic slowdown, frustration over his zero-COVID policy, and China's increasing estrangement from the West, exacerbated by his support for Russia's Vladimir Putin.

  • Former Chinese president Hu Jintao unexpectedly led out of congress

    Former Chinese President Hu Jintao was unexpectedly led off the stage during the closing session of a week-long party congress in Beijing on Saturday.Hu was seen speaking briefly to his successor, President Xi Jinping, whom he had been sitting next to in the front row.There was no official comment about the reason for Hu being helped off the stage.AP

  • This man says he lost all his savings gambling online in China, where players visit 'mirror' websites that change URLs daily and fake 'friends' recruit gamblers in chat groups

    In China, where gambling websites are blocked, companies like Bet365 use "mirror websites" which copy their real websites with URLs that change to bypass bans.

  • China's Xi further cements power as party congress closes

    Xi, 69, is poised to clinch a third five-year leadership term as party general secretary, breaking with precedent and solidifying his place as China's most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong, the founding leader of the People's Republic. The new leadership will be unveiled at around noon (0400 GMT) on Sunday when Xi walks into a room of journalists at the Great Hall of the People, followed by the other members of the new Standing Committee in descending order of rank. In an unusual moment during the closing ceremony, former President Hu Jintao, seated next to Xi, was escorted off the stage.

  • Factbox-China's Communist Party amends its charter, strengthens Xi power

    China's ruling Communist Party amended its constitution on Saturday, further cementing President Xi Jinping's power ahead of what is expected to be his precedent-breaking third term as party general secretary. The party constitution, or charter, is a document of ultimate authority by which all 96 million party members must abide, and amendments remain effective indefinitely. Xi also amended the constitution in 2017, when he incorporated an ideology with his name - Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics in the New Era - into the constitution, putting him on par with leaders Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping.

  • China congress: How one man on a bridge marred Xi Jinping's big moment

    The striking protest tapped into a vein of discontent, leaving an enduring legacy in Chinese dissent.

  • 7 Places To Retire South of the Border on a Budget

    With the cost of living skyrocketing in the United States, more and more Americans are deciding to retire south of the border. Countries like Mexico and Panama offer ex-pats a comfortable lifestyle...

  • Dolphins host Steelers in Brian Flores' return to Miami

    Sunday night's game between the Steelers and Dolphins marks Flores' return to South Florida for the first time since he filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL and three teams shortly after the Dolphins fired him. It'll also be the first game quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will start since suffering a concussion on Sept. 29 against the Cincinnati Bengals. ''I think it'll be cool being able to go up against the guys that he's coaching on that side,'' Tagovailoa said.

  • Judge: Trump allegedly engaged in 'conspiracy to defraud' US, knew fraud claim was wrong

    U.S. District Judge David Carter ordered the transfer of four emails from Trump attorney John Eastman to the House Jan. 6 committee.

  • What Is Rudy Giuliani’s Net Worth?

    Rudolph "Rudy" Giuliani is a businessman, the former mayor of New York City and former President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, is worth millions. He makes his money consulting for wealthy clients,...

  • Warner Bros. Turns the First Lord of the Rings Movie Into a Shockingly Terrible NFT

    NFTs exist solely to destroy the planet and occupy the attention of people who believe in the ownership of imaginary nonsense. And yet, Warner Bros. Discovery’s new NFT plan for Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring seems even more ludicrous than normal. The plan is to release the movie as a set of NFTs... that sound suspiciously like glorified digital copies of the film.

  • Japan, Australia upgrade security pact against China threat

    Japan and Australia on Saturday signed a new bilateral security agreement covering military, intelligence and cybersecurity cooperation to counter the deteriorating security outlook driven by China’s increasing assertiveness. The upgrade of the Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation, a pact first signed in 2007 when China’s rise was less concerning, was the major outcome of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s meeting with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in the west coast city of Perth.

  • Vatican and China extend their deal on bishop appointments

    The Vatican and China on Saturday extended their oft-criticized agreement on the appointment of bishops in the Asian country, where the government has waged crackdowns over the years on religious believers. The two sides haven't had diplomatic relations since 1951, in the wake of the the Chinese Communists' rise to power. In the past, conservative Catholics slammed the deal in view of China’s persecution of people practicing their religions.

  • Turkey’s Erdogan Open to Talks With Swedish Leader on NATO Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he is willing to meet Sweden’s leader to discuss the Nordic country’s bid to join NATO. Most Read from BloombergSandy Hook Families Ask Judge to Max Out Alex Jones PenaltyTwitter Tumbles as US Weighs Security Reviews for Musk DealsChinese Chip Startup Shows Key Gap in Biden Export CurbsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesErdogan said he instructed his staff to respond positively to a reques

  • Excessive force claim against deputies after violent Inglewood arrest

    The family of a man whose violent arrest at an Inglewood hookah bar was captured on video will hold a news conference with attorneys to announce an excessive force claim against Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies.

  • Cancellation of ‘The Dark Knight’ Screening in Hong Kong Was Not Politically-Motivated, Says City Government

    The organizer of an outdoor screening of Batman movie “The Dark Knight” has canceled the projection after being warned by the Hong Kong government against going ahead, according to reports by the Bloomberg financial news agency. While initially the cancellation appeared to be another case of the Hong Kong authorities’ growing intolerance of politically sensitive […]