Mysterious military X-37B space plane to launch on Falcon Heavy from Kennedy Space Center

First launched in April 2010, the Space Force's secretive X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle has racked up 3,774 days in space during its six classified missions. That sum totals more than 10.3 years in orbit.

Now, the X-37B robotic space plane's seventh mission will kick off within days. Most details remain unknown — not surprising, considering the mystery that surrounds this vehicle.

Resembling a miniature white-and-black space shuttle, the military spacecraft is scheduled for launch Dec. 10 atop a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center.

“We are excited to expand the envelope of the reusable X-37B’s capabilities, using the flight-proven service module and Falcon Heavy rocket to fly multiple cutting-edge experiments for the Department of the Air Force and its partners,” Lt. Col. Joseph Fritschen, X-37B program director, said in a press release.

The space plane does not carry a human crew. More mission details for the Dec. 10 launch:

Launch window: TBA.

Location: Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

Local sonic boom s: Yes.

Booster landings: Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Space Force officials released this image of the X-37B secretive space plane on Wednesday.

This liftoff will mark the first time the space plane launches aboard a Falcon Heavy rocket. Labeled the USSF-52 mission, the Space Force is partnering with the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office and SpaceX on the spaceflight.

The X-37B's most recent classified mission kicked off with a May 2020 launch atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

The 29-foot-long space plane logged 908 days in low-Earth orbit, topping its previous endurance record of 780 days, before returning to Earth in November 2022 — generating sonic booms heard across Florida as it descended and landed at KSC's Launch and Landing Facility.

The Air Force's Orbital Test Vehicle, also known as the X-37B spaceplane, is seen after landing at Kennedy Space Center's landing facility in October 2019.

The space plane serves as "an experimental test program to demonstrate technologies for a reliable, reusable, unmanned space test platform for the U.S. Space Force," military press releases say.

