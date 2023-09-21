Mysterious murder of Phoenix man prompts a $2K reward from police

Phoenix police continue to investigate the mysterious murder of a north Phoenix man who was beaten to death last month. They have offered a reward for information.

On Aug. 27, about 10 p.m., 49-year-old Jake Kelly was found unconscious by his roommates in the driveway of his house near Cave Creek Road and Union Hills Drive.

According to Kelly’s mother, Jan Kelly, her son had returned home from a pool party. His roommates had gone to bed without having seen him.

After hearing something outside, one of the roommates found Kelly in the driveway and brought him inside.

It wasn’t until 10 to 12 hours later that they took him to a local hospital, where doctors immediately had him airlifted to another medical center, according to Jan Kelly.

Kelley’s injuries included a bludgeoned head, broken ribs, punctured lung, broken bones in his face, claw marks, gall bladder and kidney failure, and sepsis.

“He was slight built. Kind. Would not have even tried to defend himself and he had no defensive wounds either,” Jan Kelly said.

Police started an investigation on Aug. 28 when they got a call from the hospital about an assault, a police spokesperson said.

Kelly went into a coma and died 10 days later.

"This case is still an open investigation which detectives will be looking into all aspects of this case," Phoenix police Sgt. Brian Bower said in an email.

Trying to find answers

Kelly, born and raised in Phoenix, had recently moved back from Texas and was working at a local pizza restaurant, Red Devil.

“He tried to get along with everyone. He wasn't a bully and he wasn't you know hardcore anything. He was just a nice guy. And people loved him,” Jan Kelly said.

She doesn’t understand why he would have been attacked.

A friend of Kelly’s told her that they had seen Kelly and others in a fight, but it is unclear who was involved and if this actually happened.

“Everybody has an opinion about this, but it doesn't work to have an opinion unless someone comes forward,” she said.

Kelly’s death left his mother with questions that she is now taking to the public.

“We need to figure out why this happened. Who did this? I'm sure that Jake wasn't the first person that this happened to, and he won't be the last,” she said.

Anyone who might know anything about this case can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446) if they prefer Spanish. People can also submit tips online at the website, silentwitness.org. There is a $2,000 reward for any information that leads to a break in the case.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Mother asks public for help in finding who murdered her son in Phoenix