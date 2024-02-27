Mysterious oily liquid rains down on cars, businesses near construction site

TechCrunch

On the heels of Microsoft's investment and partnership with French Large Language Model startup Mistral AI, the company continues to work hard to try to dispel the image that it's blocking competition through its deep partnership (and financial stake) in OpenAI. Today the company launched a new framework it's calling "AI Access Principles" -- an eleven-point plan that Microsoft said will "govern how we will operate our AI datacenter infrastructure and other important AI assets around the world." The points cover areas such as the building and operation of an app store to allow businesses to pick and choose different LLMs and other AI products and a commitment to keeping company's proprietary data out of its training models.