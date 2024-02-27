Mysterious oily liquid rains down on cars, businesses near construction site
Monday, neighbors called NewsChannel 5 saying an oily substance was spewing all over buildings and cars in the area.
Monday, neighbors called NewsChannel 5 saying an oily substance was spewing all over buildings and cars in the area.
"The absolute worst call of the season."
After three and a half years, Amazon's page for the camera now says, "We don't know when or if this item will be back in stock." Which, given that Amazon bought Ring back in 2018, is a pretty solid indicator that the bell has tolled for this little gadget. At its core, the Ring Car Cam promised more than mere surveillance; it aimed to be an always-connected sentinel on wheels — an extension of the home security ecosystem into the automotive space.
The Lincoln Mark X concept car never went into production, but if you had your heart set on it, this is your chance to make the sole example your own.
Our roundup of the best credit cards to build credit will help you determine which one offers you the best return while boosting your credit score.
'Saved my tires': 45,000+ fans rely on this gauge to double-check pressure and keep their rides running smoothly.
The Federal Aviation Administration has concluded its review of SpaceX’s investigation of the second Starship launch in November, with the regulator saying Monday that it accepted the “root causes and 17 corrective actions” identified by the company. While this means the investigation is now closed, SpaceX must implement all the corrective actions and apply for a modified launch license before it can fly Starship again. “The FAA is evaluating SpaceX’s license modification request and expects SpaceX to submit additional required information before a final determination can be made,” the regulator said in a statement Monday.
Russell Wilson could be obtained for a discount if the Broncos move on. If so, where might he land?
Chris Paul hasn’t played since he fractured his hand on Jan. 5.
Stocks are stacking up gains again after Nvidia results sparked a global rally that has the chipmaker eyeing a $2 trillion valuation.
Last year's flood of running back tags has turned into this year's drought.
An ongoing cyberattack at U.S. health tech giant Change Healthcare that sparked outages and disruption to hospitals and pharmacies across the U.S. for the past week was caused by ransomware, TechCrunch has learned. A healthcare executive with knowledge of the incident, who was on the call briefed by the company's executives, said the healthcare tech giant attributed the cyberattack to the BlackCat ransomware group. Reuters first reported the news linking the cyberattack to BlackCat, citing two people familiar with the incident.
On the heels of Microsoft's investment and partnership with French Large Language Model startup Mistral AI, the company continues to work hard to try to dispel the image that it's blocking competition through its deep partnership (and financial stake) in OpenAI. Today the company launched a new framework it's calling "AI Access Principles" -- an eleven-point plan that Microsoft said will "govern how we will operate our AI datacenter infrastructure and other important AI assets around the world." The points cover areas such as the building and operation of an app store to allow businesses to pick and choose different LLMs and other AI products and a commitment to keeping company's proprietary data out of its training models.
The Clippers have unveiled a fresh new logo and uniforms that will debut at the start of the 2024-25 season.
The Pininfarina Enigma GT just landed at the 2024 Geneva Motor Show, and has a hydrogen-powered turbocharged V6.
Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and majority owner of Paytm Payments Bank, has stepped down from the board of the troubled unit days after the Indian regulator signaled continuity at the financial firm Paytm. Paytm Payments Bank said Monday it was reconstituting the board of directors at the Paytm Payments Bank, an associate of Paytm, with the appointment of four executives -- ex-Central Bank of India chairman Srinivasan Sridhar, retired IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officer Debendranath Sarangi, former executive director of Bank of Baroda Ashok Kumar Garg, and retired IAS Smt Rajni Sekhri Sibal -- as independent directors.
Interview Kickstart, a profitable startup helping tech professionals acquire career-advancing skills, has raised $10 million in its maiden funding from Blume Ventures, the companies said on Monday. The San Francisco–based startup, founded in 2014, helps engineers learn from employees of top tech companies or their alumni. Last year, 2023, was pivotal for Interview Kickstart after the startup found immediate wide adoption in its newly launched AI vertical aimed at engineers looking to switch to advanced roles, co-founder Ryan Valles told TechCrunch in an interview.
The Lakers shot just eight free throw attempts in Sunday’s loss to the Suns, which matches a season low.
General Motors Co.’s Cruise autonomous driving unit is nearing the resumption of robotaxi testing in the coming weeks, with Houston and Dallas emerging as potential locations, following the grounding of its fleet last year.
See why over 16,000 Amazon shoppers are going bonkers for this tool.
Next up: Michigan's primary on Feb. 27.