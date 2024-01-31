Can mysterious Project Champion bring elite sports training, athletes to Middle Tennessee?

Steps are being taken that could allow a high-level sports training facility designed to draw elite athletes from outside the area to Lebanon and Wilson County.

Project Champion is the code name for a proposed development on about 545 acres off Callis Lane and Callis Road near Interstate 40. The plans are described by Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell as "an athletic training resort that will attract participants from throughout the country."

Athla Properties is taking the initial steps to rezone, annex the property into Lebanon and amend the property's future land use plan, all needed to eventually approve a site plan.

The Project Champion development plan in Lebanon, Tenn.

“This would be something unique regionally, even nationally, and geared to a more holistic approach,” Lebanon Councilmember Chris Crowell said. “It would be an opportunity for people to come here and experience sports training that wouldn’t be available just anywhere.”

The location’s proximity to Nashville International Airport is an element that “is a big part of why this is a good fit for this project,” Lebanon Economic Development Director Sarah Haston told planning commissioners.

The project's proposed use would include high-performance athletic training, a wellness center and integrated destination resort, general retail and commercial development as well as a mix of associated residential development.

Single-family homes, townhomes, apartments and dorms may also be part of the project under a specific plan zoning being requested for the property behind the Wilson Farms apartments, Crowell said.

Lebanon attorney Jack Lowery Sr., owns just over 300 acres of the property that would be used.

“A large undertaking,” is how he described the project if it does move forward.

Lebanon’s planning commission gave a nonbinding positive recommendation for the rezone, annexation and land use amendment. Ultimately those requests will need city council approval during two readings expected in March.

Multiple residents in the area did speak in favor of the initial plans as opposed to an industrial development and warehouses. Officials said there is an expectation that the area will develop in some way.

A community meeting on Project Champion has been held, according to discussion, and there were some concerns about the lack of information on the project.

D1 Training, headquartered in Franklin, and Velocity Sports Performance are noted as high level athletic training facility brands in the U.S.

Former University of Tennessee and NFL player Will Bartholomew founded D1 Training in 2001. D1 recently opened its 100th location. Tim Tebow, Peyton Manning and Jason Whitten are among the most notable athletes that have been involved in ownership with D1.

Reach Andy Humbles at ahumbles@tennessean.com or 615-726-5939 and on X, formerly known as Twitter @ AndyHumbles.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Middle TN's Project Champion touts itself as new training resort