What are the mysterious pyramids near Florida’s Sunshine Skyway Bridge? They’re moving

A wall of cement pyramids along the Sunshine Skyway Bridge will soon descend into the waters of Tampa Bay, creating several benefits for residents and marine life, state officials say.

Here’s a rundown on what’s coming:

What will the pyramids do ?

Protect the shoreline: Those pyramid-shaped structures are wave attenuation devices (WADs), according to a statement provided by the Florida Department of Transportation. Their main purpose is to protect the shoreline from erosion, but there are other perks as well.

Benefit for the rest area: “The intent for these are to add more resiliency protection from storms and waves for the Skyway Rest Area, seawall and the fishing pier access road and to also allow natural seagrass growth behind the (wave attenuation devices),” Adam Rose, a communications specialist with FDOT, wrote in an email to the Bradenton Herald.

Cut wave action: According to an FDOT project map, the WADs, also known as breakwaters, will be installed in uniform lines totaling more than 2,700 linear feet. They are designed to lessen the impact of wave action with the goal of preventing erosion and creating more seagrass habitat.

Help marine life: Healthy seagrass is vital for a healthy ecosystem. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission notes that seagrass provides food and shelter for certain marine life, stabilizes the seafloor and can improve water clarity.

Other uses for Tampa Bay

Artificial reef: Because the pyramids are hollow and have cutouts along the sides, FDOT says the underwater structures may also function as an artificial reef system and oyster habitat, creating “the potential to provide some water quality improvement in the area.”

Timeline





Completion date: Project engineers hope the installation of the breakwaters will restore more than six acres of seagrass between the bridge and the WADs. The $6.4 million state project is expected to be completed by August.

What it looks like

Cement structures near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Manatee County will reduce erosion and help water quality, according to the state.

