What Are the Mysterious Red Marks on Donald Trump's Hand?
There’s some mystery surrounding what appears to look like injuries on Donald Trump's hand. The red marks were first spotted as he waved to supporters in New York. However, by nightfall, the marks on his hands appeared to have vanished. Dermatologist Dr. Doris Day says she thinks the marks were blisters from playing golf. A Trump spokesman has been quoted saying Trump got a paper cut and smeared blood from the wound on his fingers.