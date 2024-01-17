What are the mysterious red marks on Trump's hand?

Former President Donald Trump waves to the crowd outside Trump Tower on Tuesday. Red marks are clearly visible on his hand. Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images

Mysterious marks were visible on one of former President Donald Trump's hands on Wednesday as he left his New York residence to attend a nearby trial.

Multiple photos show Trump waving to the press as he left Trump Tower Wednesday morning with small red dots. It's not clear what the cause of the odd splotches could be. A spokesperson for the former president's campaign did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.

Trump did not appear to have the dots on his hand on Tuesday evening, based on photos of his campaign stop in Atkinson, New Hampshire.

A photo of Trump from Tuesday night's rally in New Hampshire. Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

Later on Wednesday, US District Judge Lewis Kaplan admonished Trump for his conduct during columnist E. Jean Carroll's second trial. The trial is over the former president's remarks about Carroll's claim that he raped her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s. A previous trial already found Trump liable for defaming Carroll, but this trial is over a different set of comments, including statements Trump made after losing the first case.

"Before we bring in the jury I'm just going to ask Mr. Trump to take special care to keep his voice down so the jury does not overhear it," Kaplan said.

Trump had been slamming his hand at the counsel's table.

