Mysterious shipwreck washes up on Canadian coast ‘centuries after it sank’

Little is known about the origin of the ship, which experts say could have been built in Europe

A mysterious shipwreck has been discovered on the shores of Newfoundland centuries after it is thought to have sunk.

The 80ft ship is believed to have been dredged up by post-tropical storm Fiona before it was spotted by residents of Cape Ray, a small Canadian coastal town.

“It’s amazing, there is no other word for it,” said Gordon Blackmore, 21, who was hunting seabirds when he noticed a dark shadow in the waters. “I’m just curious if they can name the ship, and how old it is and if there were any souls lost on her.”

The boat is thought to date from the 19th-century because of its use of wooden dowels and copper pegs, common in the 1800s, in its construction.

But little else is known about its origin, while marine experts are mulling over the mystery of its sudden appearance.

Neil Burgess, the president of the Shipwreck Preservation Society of Newfoundland and Labrador, suspects the vessel was freed by coastal erosion and a storm that damaged more than 100 homes.

Mr Burgess told UPI news: “If it’s oak or beech or a hardwood species like that, it will tell us it wasn’t made here in Newfoundland and was probably made over in Europe. There are databases of shipwrecks, we can search for what was recorded as being lost around Cape Ray.”

A local government team has now been sent to secure the wreck, which could rapidly become a destination for souvenir hunters. There are also fears it could succumb to sea ice or be pulled back out to sea by strong winds.

“Everyone seems to forget that some years we experience sea ice here,” said Wayne Osmond, a Cape Ray resident. “If that happens, within a few hours it can cause more damage to the wreck than a century or more of it submerged in deeper water.”

A view of the vessel and the shoreline from above. The ship may have been built in the 19th-century owing to its wooden dowels and copper pegs

The extraordinary find has nevertheless become the talk of the town in Cape Ray, which is home to around 350 people and used to be situated on a high-traffic shipping route.

The community’s Facebook page has transformed into a hub of speculation and offers of research into the wreck’s possible origins.

“It is a part of our history that has just been awakened,” wrote Elizabeth Gover, a resident. “Some descendants will still want to know the names and the places where their ancestors were lost in the icy waters off our shores.

“It would be good for all of us if we could offer some history we know and a place for remembrance. At least a marker. This is our history. Let’s find out.”

Another resident, Bert Osmond, has been praised for voluntarily standing guard. “This story has gone worldwide and hopefully we can secure the wreck so the officials can document it,” wrote Anne Osmond on the Facebook page.

‘We want to give a big shout-out to Bert for being there daily to watch over this piece of history as well as everyone else who helped out and offered ropes to secure it.”

