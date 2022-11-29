Mysterious structure unearthed by erosion in Volusia County

Leaders in Volusia County are looking into a mystery.

Erosion from Hurricane Nicole has unearthed a mysterious structure on the beach.

Photos taken in the Daytona Beach Shores area show several pieces of debris in long rows.

County officials were alerted to the debris after they were discovered poking up through the sand.

The county says it’s going to have to test it, to find out what it is.

Channel 9 will monitor what the county finds and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

