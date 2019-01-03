Mysterious tale of Paul Whelan, American man accused of spying in Russia, steeped in contradictions

He traveled the world for business and for pleasure; that much is known about Paul N. Whelan, the Novi man the Russian government alleges was spying in Moscow when it arrested him Friday.

The Russian Federal Security Service, known as the FSB, said Whelan, 48, was detained "while on a spy mission" and notified the State Department on Monday that it was holding him. He is being held in the Lefortovo Detention Facility in Moscow.

The FSB offered no other details. If he's convicted of espionage, Whelan could face up to 20 years in prison.

So how does an ex-Marine, who is allegedly visiting Russia to help a friend, get picked up as a spy? It's a case that has birthed countless theories and speculation not only about Paul Whelan, but also about America's complex relationship with Russia.

Government response to Whelan's case has been less-than-swift, and measured.

U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman Jr., the former governor of Utah, visited Whelan on Wednesday at the Russian prison. He expressed support for Whelan and offered the help of the U.S. Embassy, a State Department spokesperson said.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that "if the detention is not appropriate, we will demand his immediate return."

Wrong place, wrong time?

Whelan's travels brought him to Russia multiple times, said his brother, David Whelan, explaining that Paul Whelan is an ex-Marine who previously worked in global security for Troy-based Kelly Services and now works for BorgWarner, an Auburn Hills-based auto supplier.

Paul N. Whelan, 48, of Novi was arrested Dec. 28, 2018, by the Russian government and accused of espionage. His family insists he's innocent, saying he was detained by mistake. In this undated photograph, he is seen holding a family dog. More

His brother said he'd traveled to Russia on Dec. 22 to help a friend from the Marines who was getting married in Moscow. The friend had asked Whelan to help his American family and friends get around in Russia.

"The friend asked if Paul could come and help because his family was going to Russia and hadn’t had a lot of experience there," David Whelan told the Free Press. "Paul was there to help people tour the buildings and get around what can be a difficult country to navigate."

Paul Whelan had planned to help the wedding party in Moscow through Tuesday Jan. 1. He was then scheduled to travel to St. Petersburg before returning home to Michigan on Jan. 6.

But he disappeared on Dec. 28. His family said they didn't know what happened to him until Monday, when news reports trickled out saying he'd been arrested for espionage.

Whelan never married and never had children, his brother said, but was very close to his parents, Rosemary and Edward Whelan.

The elder Whelans live on a country road surrounded by farmland in Manchester, Michigan. The gated drive outside the home is marked, "Dog playing in garden. Please stop and honk for entry."

When a Free Press reporter honked, however, no one came to open the gate. Rather, lights were turned off inside the two-story gray-sided house, and blinds were pulled closed.

A dog could be heard barking inside. An American flag hung limp from a pole in the yard beside an old red barn as freezing rain coated the ground.

A gate keeps people from entering the yard in Manchester, Mich., where Paul Whelan's parents, Rosemary and Edward Whelan, live. Paul Whelan, 48, of Novi was arrested in Russia on Dec. 28, 2018, and is accused of spying. More