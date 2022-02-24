Mystery of 209 missing grave markers at North Carolina leads to surprising arrest

The puzzling disappearance of more than 209 grave markers at a North Carolina cemetery came to surprising conclusion this week, when authorities arrested the site’s head of maintenance.

William Allen Shannon Jr., 47, is accused of taking the brass grave markers from Alamance Memorial Park in Burlington, according to a release from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. Burlington is about 35 miles northwest of Durham.

The markers had been in storage at the cemetery and were discovered missing Dec. 16, deputies said.

“Investigators determined that no break-in had occurred, turning the focus of the investigation to employees who would have had access to the storage closets,” deputies said.

A series of clues pointed to Shannon, including security system records, officials said.

He was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 22, and charged with one count of felony larceny by employee and one count of felony obtaining property by false pretense, sheriff’s office officials said. Bond was set at $30,000.

It’s not yet clear why the markers were stolen, but investigators said “scrap yard records” and interviews helped lead them to their suspect.

Alamance Memorial Park dates to 1948, and includes “in-ground burial, lawn crypts, cremation, mausoleums, niches, and private estates,” according to its website. The cemetery says flat grave markers “cost between $250 and $600.”

