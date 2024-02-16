Mystery behind woman’s death haunts family

A woman’s unsolved murder has been haunting her family for six months.

Diane Hester’s body was discovered on Aug. 5, 2023, in some woods off Belmeade Drive in west Charlotte. Homicide detectives believe her body had been there for 12 days.

‘So loving’: Family copes with loss while woman’s killer remains on the loose

Diane Hester’s daughter, Deannia Hester, said it’s been difficult.

“You’re expected to go back to life like everything is normal and it’s not,” Deannia Hester said. “That’s my mom, you know.”

Diane Lewis was a pastor in Jacksonville, Florida, and ran a school before the family moved to Charlotte in 2020.

Police determined that Diane Lewis was killed but they have not said how.

Woman found dead in west Charlotte woods; CMPD investigating homicide

There has been no information if there are suspects or any motives.

