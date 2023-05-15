The mystery of a bleeding man outside the Franklin courthouse baffles investigators

Investigators are trying to find a bleeding man who tried to get inside the security screening office at the Franklin County Courthouse early Monday.

Franklin County sheriff’s officials unlocking the building Monday morning discovered a considerable pool of blood outside the door of the building, Commander Marcus Conner told the Herald.

The security office is where visitors are screened before they are allowed into the courthouse on North Fourth Avenue in Pasco.

Deputies alerted the sheriff’s office and Pasco police and both began searching for the source of the blood.

What they discovered on security camera footage was a bleeding man approaching the doors and trying to get in. When he couldn’t, he walked away, Conner said.

Deputies and officers searched all of the parks and hospitals for any sign of the injured man, but didn’t find him.

Crime scene tape and a law enforcement vehicle blocks the area to the security building at the Franklin County Courthouse early Monday in Pasco after blood were discovered on the sidewalk and entryway. Bob Brawdy/bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

“We’re not sure if it was a medical issue or it was due to an assault,” Conner said. “We don’t have anything to suggest he’s done anything wrong. We just want to make sure that he gets some medical help.”

He appeared to have been walking in the area at the time, Conner said. Pasco police kept an eye out for the man around town on Monday. He was last seen walking north toward Atomic Foods on Fourth.

Conner believed the man would likely be having difficulty functioning based on the severity of the bleeding.

Deputies are asking for any help in tracking down the man so they can make sure he’s OK. Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333.

Investigators had the main entryway of the courthouse blocked off for several hours Monday while they investigated and cleaned up the blood.