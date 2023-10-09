Mystery of body found in canyon in 1996 continues, California sheriff says

Authorities still hope to identify a body of a 15- to 19-year-old male found 26 years ago in a canyon, California officials reported.

The remains were found in a wilderness east of Trabuco Creek Road in Trabuco Canyon in December 1996, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said in an Oct. 2 news release.

Investigators estimate the body had been in the canyon for up to two years before being found, officials said.

Experts estimate the male was “around 15-19 years old, approximately 5’2” to 5’8” with a medium build,” the sheriff’s office said.

DNA testing shows he may have been from a remote or rural part of Latin America. A scan of the skull was used to create facial reconstructions in 2020 and 2021.

Authorities ask that anyone with information contact the Orange County Coroner Division at 714-647-7400 or coroner@OCSheriff.gov, referencing case number 96-07901-MU.

Trabuco Canyon is about 60 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

Abandoned car spurs search for man shot, taken from Walmart parking lot, TX cops say

Ex-boyfriend dismembers 33-year-old woman, then burns her body, California police say

Mom searched for son for 5 months as body was ‘discarded’ at California morgue, she says