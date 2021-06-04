Mystery buyer's $19 million Bugatti supercar revealed

The waiting must've been the hardest part.

A unique Bugatti that was sold for $19 million two years ago has been completed and is ready for delivery to its mystery buyer.

The La Voiture Noire (French for The Black Car) is a customized version of the $3 million Bugatti Chiron supercar that is capable of reaching 300 mph.

The one-off coupe's style was designed to celebrate the brand's 110th anniversary and inspired by its most iconic historical model, the Type 57 SC Atlantic.

Bugatti displayed a design prototype of the vehicle at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, but has now revealed the completed production version, which has been track-tested.

The car features a quad-turbocharged W16-cylinder engine with at least 1,479 hp and all-wheel-drive and headlights comprised of 24 individual elements each.

The spine that runs down the center of the vehicle is a direct callback to the Type 57 and its bodywork is comprised of carbon fiber coated in a glossy black transparent finish.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The car was reportedly sold for 11 million euros, which at the time converted to roughly $19 million after taxes and fees were added in. As for who wrote the check, you'll have to keep an eye on Instagram. Bugatti has only said it was sold to a fan of the brand and won't reveal the name.

Rumor has it that soccer Cristiano Ronaldo is the mystery customer and he is a fan of posing on social media with cars from his collection, which already includes a Chiron that features his CR7 logo.

At the time it was sold the Bugatti was considered the most expensive new car ever, but that title may have been claimed this year by the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, which reportedly cost as much as $28 million to another anonymous customer.

At least we assume it was someone else.