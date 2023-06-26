Mystery deepens after missing man’s burned-out truck found in Texas park, police say

Shortly after a Texas man’s wife reported him missing to West University Place police on June 21, Brett Detamore’s truck was found burned nearly beyond recognition, officials say.

The vehicle was at Bear Creek Pioneers Park, roughly 20 miles northwest of the Houston suburb he called home, according to the West University Place Police Department.

Brett Detamore’s truck.

“The vehicle was severely burned. Most of the identifying information had been destroyed,” police chief Ken Walker said during a June 26 news conference, streamed by KRIV. Only by using a VIN number that survived the fire were investigators able to connect the truck to Detamore.

Police scoured the area around the park for two days and found no sign of the missing 38-year-old, according to Walker.

Before the truck was torched, cameras captured it leaving West University Place at about 4:21 a.m., Walker said, adding that the vehicle was not following anyone, nor was it being followed.

Despite the strange circumstances surrounding Detamore’s disappearance, police say they don’t suspect foul play.

“At this time we have absolutely no information that would indicate that foul play was involved,” Walker said.

A witness told police they saw a man walking away from the truck that morning, according to Walker.

Who it was is a mystery.

Walker is considering the possibility it could have been Detamore, suggesting he may be behind his disappearance, though he emphasized that the investigation is ongoing and “it’s way too early to come to that conclusion now.”

Investigators are digging into Detamore’s personal life, including his financial records, as they continue trying to locate him, Walker said.

“It’s really hard for me to understand, if there’s no foul play involved, how a person could put his family through this kind of trauma,” Walker said. “But I’m convinced that he will be found. It’s only a matter of time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact West University Place police at 713-668-0330.

