Mystery deepens in search for killer of Cachou the brown bear

Investigators at the scene of the death of Cachou the bear - Mossos

Cachou didn't stand a chance. The hulking six-year-old brown bear was ravenous after waking from hibernation as it wandered across the border from France and down into the thickly wooded Aran Valley, in the Spanish Pyrenees, early last spring.

A few days later, its 130-kilo frame was found at the bottom of a ravine with a bellyful of antifreeze, leading to the opening of a criminal investigation into the killing of a protected animal that exposed shocking levels of local corruption.

The murder mystery is intensifying as the authorities work to find the killer of Cachou, a celebrity among ecologists as one of few bears born in the Pyrenees during an EU-backed reintroduction campaign.

So far, the investigation has shown how the local authorities tried to cover up the real cause of the animal's demise.

It has uncovered a 140-strong WhatsApp group in which local landowners and forest rangers discussed killing the protected species, and has even led to the discovery of a Colombian cocaine-trafficking gang in the idyllic valley, which is carpeted with beech, oak and chestnut forests.

The chief suspects include a forest ranger, a former local politician and a horse breeder who witnesses say boasted in public about how to kill bears with antifreeze, as well as a public official.

The official, also a beekeeper, has been placed by telephone data near the area where Cachou is believed to have been poisoned. He told the judge he was checking hives he has in that area.

The body of the bear was discovered last spring

"Whoever it was, they hunted a deer and left its body in his path, stuffing it with sponges impregnated with honey and antifreeze," Joan Vázquez, founder of the environmental organisation Ipcena, told The Telegraph.

"It would have been a week of agony after consuming the poison, which would then have shut down organ after organ before finally affecting the brain and the nervous system," said Mr Vázquez, who thinks Cachou was the victim of an orchestrated campaign.

He believes the bear's death followed a long-running conspiracy that tried to pin the death of several horses on it.

The Aran Valley government was quick to announce that the suspected cause of death was a fall into the ravine after a fight with another bear.

Environmental scientist Ivan Afonso suspected otherwise. "If you don't find an obvious cause of death, look for antifreeze," he told colleagues in the veterinary department of Barcelona's Autonoma University, where an autopsy found crystals of calcium oxalate in brain and urine samples, suggesting that the poison had been ingested.

This indication of poisoning was enough for an Aran judge to open a criminal investigation, which is proceeding in secrecy.

Mr Vázquez thinks a guilty verdict may not be forthcoming in the trial, expected to be held in the Catalan city of Lleida next year

"The conspirators will do everything possible to avoid revealing who killed the bear," he said. "But the social trial has been won; the bear is clearly the victim and was killed unjustly. People have been shocked to read about what lowly types are looking after our wildlife – the fox has been put in charge of the chicken coop."