Mystery dog virus: Pet clinicians in Cincinnati area not detecting outbreak at this time

AI startups that aren't OpenAI are plugging away this week, it'd seem -- sticking to their product roadmaps even as coverage of the chaos at OpenAI dominates the airwaves. See: Stability AI, which this afternoon announced Stable Video Diffusion, an AI model that generates videos by animating existing images. Based on Stability's existing Stable Diffusion text-to-image model, Stable Video Diffusion is one of the few video-generating models available in open source -- or commercially, for that matter.