Mystery drones hovered over U.S. Navy destroyers off California coast, says report

Dan De Luce
·3 min read

WASHINGTON — Several drones repeatedly swarmed around U.S. Navy destroyers off the California coast in July 2019, but it's unclear who was behind the brazen nighttime flights, according to a report on the website The Drive, quoting ship logs.

As many as six drones flew around the warships at one time in often low-visibility conditions near Southern California's Channel Islands over a number of days, with the drones flashing lights and prompting security precautions on board, according to the report.

The report was based mainly on Navy ship logs obtained by The Drive through a Freedom of Information Act request, as well as publicly available ship tracking data. A documentary filmmaker, Dave Beaty, first uncovered some details about drone flights around the Navy destroyer USS Kidd, the report said.

The Navy did not respond to a request from NBC News for comment.

The episode raised the possibility of a serious security breach.

The drone flights took place near San Clemente Island, which is home to sensitive military facilities, including a Navy SEAL training site, the Navy's only ship-to-shore live firing range and an airfield.

The mysterious drone flights prompted immediate inquiries from investigators and intelligence officers in the Navy and the FBI, including a special agent with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), the FBI field office in Los Angeles, and the director of the Maritime Intelligence Operations Center within the Navy's 3rd Fleet, according to emails obtained by The Drive. The emails made clear the issue was receiving high-level attention, all the way to the office of the Chief of the Naval Operations.

Military authorities explored whether the drones could have been launched by the Navy without the knowledge of the U.S. destroyers, but it was unclear if that was the case, according to the emails cited by the report.

Related: The sighting is the second in two months in the skies over Los Angeles.

The drones were able to stay aloft for 90 minutes or more, surpassing the capability of commercially available drones, and covered a distance of at least 100 nautical miles in one case, the report said, citing the locations of various ships that reported spotting the aircraft.

According to ship logs, the drones were also able to fly at the same speed of a destroyer traveling at 16 knots in low visibility conditions, which is defined as less than one nautical mile of visibility.

The first sighting of the unidentified drones came on the evening of July 14, 2019, with sailors on the destroyer USS Kidd reporting two UAVs, or unmanned aerial vehicles, in the ship's log.

According to the handwritten deck log, the ship deployed an onboard intelligence unit, known as a "SNOOPIE" team, or Ship Nautical Or Otherwise Photographic Interpretation and Exploitation team, to document the robotic aircraft.

After the two drones were spotted, the USS Kidd took security precautions, restricting communications in a mode referred to in the ship's log as "River City 1," according to the report.

Two other Navy Arleigh Burke-class destroyers then reported drones overheard. The crew of the USS Rafael Peralta observed a "white light identified hovering over" the ship's flight deck, according to the ship's log.

The next night, July 15, drones showed up again in the late evening hours. The USS Russell documented a flurry of drone activity, with unmanned aircraft dropping in elevation, moving forward and backward and left and right.

A passing cruise ship, the Carnival Imagination, made a radio call to the Rafael Peralta to tell the crew that the drones flying overhead did not belong to the cruise ship. The crew told the Navy vessel that they had seen as many as five or six drones operating nearby, according to the Peralta's log.

Even as military officers tried to gather information on the July 14-15 incidents, more drones were spotted flying near U.S. warships in the early morning hours of July 25 and July 30, the report said.

Recommended Stories

  • USS Constitution gun named after trailblazing Navy chief

    Loretta Perfectus Walsh became the first female to be sworn in as a U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer on March 21, 1917.

  • Steel Industry Rides on Zooming Prices: 5 Red-Hot Stocks to Buy

    An upswing in demand from key industries and skyrocketing steel prices have put the steel industry on a solid footing. MT, NUE, SCHN, ZEUS and TX are good options for investment right now.

  • SF mayor announces new efforts to protect Asians

    Mayor London Breed has announced new efforts to advance public safety in San Francisco and provide targeted support to members of San Francisco's Asian and Pacific Islander community after a series of hate crimes.

  • Hyundai previews 'spaceship-inspired' Staria MPV

    Hyundai Motor Company has previewed its Staria multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), featuring a futuristic exterior design, and an interior that answers to the "recent shifts in consumer needs that prioritize the use of interior space." A successor to the Starex van, Hyundai also added that the Staria "provides a preview of the space innovation that will be available through purpose built vehicles (PBVs) in the future mobility era." The vehicle will make its world premiere in the first half of 2021. It centers on the "inside-out" design process in which the interior is designed first before moving on to the exterior. Hyundai has pitched the Staria for both businesses and families, as its standard variant will be available in various seating configurations ranging from seven- to 11-seaters. The range-topping Staria Premium will come in seven, nine, or 11 seats. Unique design cues and interior upgrades will separate this variant from the rest of the range. All the Staria models will share design elements such as the low beltlines of the expansive windows. The carmaker said this will contribute to a spacious and relaxing environment for the passengers. Interior storage space will be available in the overhead console, underneath the instrument cluster, and on top and bottom of the center of the dashboard. The console box between the front seats will hold cup holders, USB ports, and more storage space. The cockpit will feature a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, placed atop the dashboard so as not to obstruct the driver's view, a touch-sensitive center console, and a button-type electronic shifter. These features will likely be exclusive to the Premium trim. The seven-seater Staria Premium will have "relaxation seats" in the second row, which can automatically recline to a comfortable and healthy seating position. The nine-seater can swivel the second-row seats 180-degrees, so the passengers in this row can interact with the third row occupants face-to-face. All Staria Premiums will feature ambient mood lighting with 64 different colors, which can also light the cockpit, floor console, and door trims. All of this will be wrapped in a "spaceship-inspired" exterior. The Staria's front end will sport daytime running lights (DRLs) that run across the vehicle's width. The equally wide radiator grille, similar to other Hyundai models, is bordered by the low-set headlamps on each of its sides. The mentioned expansive side windows take inspiration from the Korean architectural style of hanok, which gives a "sense of spaciousness makes passengers feel as if the outer scenes are connected to the inside." Vertical tail lamps round out the rear. The rear bumper is lowered for easier loading and unloading of cargo. The Staria Premium sports a unique radiator grille, full-LED headlamps, tint on its Hyundai badges and door handles, and is underpinned by variant-exclusive 18-inch wheels with diamond patters. In the rear, the high-end model’s tail lamps are applied with Hyundai’s unique Parametric Pixel design. Senior Vice President and Head of Global Hyundai Design SangYup Lee said that the Staria "will provide a completely new experience and value proposition to customers through its unprecedented design and innovative features.” Photos from Hyundai Also read: Hyundai teams up with students to research nature-inspired mobility solutions Hyundai and Shell expand collaboration for clean energy solutions

  • Myanmar junta frees hundreds held for anti-coup protests

    Hundreds of people imprisoned for demonstrating against last month’s coup in Myanmar were released Wednesday, a rare conciliatory gesture by the military that appeared aimed at placating the protest movement. Witnesses outside Insein Prison in Yangon saw busloads of mostly young people, looking happy with some flashing the three-finger gesture of defiance adopted by protesters. Also Wednesday, Thein Zaw, a journalist for The Associated Press who was arrested last month while covering an anti-coup protest, was released.

  • Strong winds bring waves ashore in Norway

    The city piers in Bodø, Norway, were soaked on March 24, as heavy winds brought strong waves onto the walkways.

  • Police-Free Schools Movement Faces First Major Test As Students Return to Classrooms After a Traumatic Year Away

    The pandemic had already forced students out of classrooms when George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer pushed school leaders nationwide to reconsider the role cops play on campuses. Now, as students trickle back into schools for the first time in a year in many places, including the city where Floyd […]

  • Norway, Germany to buy six submarines from Thyssenkrupp

    Norway will order four submarines from Germany's Thyssenkrupp for 45 billion crowns ($5.3 billion), while Germany will purchase another two, the defence ministries in Oslo and Berlin said on Tuesday. Norway and Germany, both NATO members, are jointly procuring identical submarines from Thyssenkrupp's shipbuilding division.

  • Japan state-funded hotel deal pays rent to Myanmar defence ministry

    TOKYO (Reuters) -A consortium of private Japanese firms and a Japanese state entity paid rent on a multi-million dollar hotel and office development that ultimately went to Myanmar’s defence ministry, six company and government officials told Reuters. It is the first time Japan has acknowledged the project benefits Myanmar’s defence ministry, which is controlled by the military under the country’s constitution. The payments, starting in 2017, are not illegal but are potentially embarrassing for Japan given United Nations investigators have alleged human rights abuses by Myanmar’s military.

  • Butterflies In Apple's Stomach? Judge Allows Macbook Owners To File Class Action Lawsuit

    Certain buyers of MacBooks made by Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) between 2015 and 2019, equipped with so-called “butterfly keyboards”, would be able to continue their lawsuit against the tech giant, which has been given class-action status. What Happened: The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court in California, covers those who purchased the MacBooks with butterfly keyboard in New York, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, Washington, and Michigan. The keyboard is named after the stainless steel switch under the keycap, which resembles butterfly wings. The keyboards enabled low-travel of keys. The plaintiffs in the class-action lawsuit, first noted on the Verge, alleged that “the low-travel design of the butterfly mechanism makes the keys prone to fail when minute amounts of dust or debris enter the sensitive area beneath the switch.” The class-action suit covers customers who bought a MacBook between 2015 and 2017, Macbook Pro between 2016 and 2019, or a MacBook Air between 2018 and 2019. See also: How To Buy Apple Stock Why It Matters: The plaintiffs allege that Apple knew for years that its butterfly switches were defective and refer to an Apple executive who wrote pointing to the keyboard, “[n]o matter how much lipstick you try to put on this pig . . . it’s still ugly.” The butterfly keyboard is no longer in use in any Mac product in the current lineup of Apple computers. The allegedly defective keyboard was discontinued in 2019. The Tim Cook-led company tried to get the lawsuit dismissed in 2019 but failed to do so. The lawsuit was first filed in 2018, 9to5Mac reported. Cook is likely to testify in another trial related to the company’s App Store policies in a trial involving “Fortnite” maker Epic Games. Last year, the Cupertino, California-based tech giant settled a 0 million lawsuit over claims that it slowed down older models of iPhones purposely. Price Action: Apple shares closed nearly 2.8% higher at $123.39 on Monday and fell 0.17% in the after-hours trading. Read Next: Apple's iPhone 13 To Feature Samsung's LTPO Displays: Report For news coverage in Italian or Spanish, check out Benzinga Italia and Benzinga España. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaApple CEO Tim Cook To Testify Alongside Epic's Sweeney In 'Fortnite' TrialApple's Rumored AR Headset To Feature Eye Tracking, Iris Recognition For Payments: Analyst© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • SFUSD VP apologizes for offensive tweets aimed at Asian Americans

    San Francisco Board of Education Vice President Alison Collins' apologized for her offensive tweets aimed at Asian Americans as multiple board members called for her resignation.

  • These California counties are pushing the hardest for the Gavin Newsom recall

    Organizers hoping to force California Gov. Gavin Newsom into a recall election have to really like their chances after the secretary of state's office released another batch of petition signature numbers on Friday. The state now reports roughly 1.2 million valid signatures through March 11, a figure close to the 1.5 million needed to trigger a recall election. There are still roughly 660,000 signatures yet to be processed by county elections officials, meaning organizers need only 45-50% of the outstanding signatures to be deemed valid. Clearing that threshold seems to be a near-certainty as the current signature validity rate is 82%. See more in the video above.

  • I Never Expected to Adopt a Three-Legged Dog, but It's Been the Best Decision

    A few years ago, I'd agreed to help my mom pick up a dog she had just adopted from a foster home about an hour away. My mom was out front playing with her new pup when the woman fostering her dog came out and told us another one of her foster dogs had recently had a litter of puppies.

  • See the Astonishing Plans for the Very First City on Mars

    A one-way ticket (including a cliffside condo!) starts at $300,000.

  • Democrats outspent the GOP on Spanish-language ads in 2020, but it came late

    Democrats spent more on Spanish-language election ads than Republicans in the 2020 election, but most of it came in the last 60 days of the campaign.

  • 2022 Nissan 400Z Images Leaked, Appear to Show Production Car

    Images posted to Instagram indicate that the Z you'll be able to buy won't be far off from the prototype revealed last fall.

  • How to Use Up That Bag of Rye—or Any Other Whole Grain Flour

    So, you bought too much whole grain flour, bread baking no longer interests you, and now you're not sure what to do. Come on in, fam, we've got you.

  • Somehow It's Lexus Proving That New Sports Sedans Can Be Popular

    Even well-received sports sedans have been struggling recently, but Lexus' fast-selling IS seems to be bucking the trend.

  • Baddest Dodge Coronet Around Even Puts A Smile On Cop’s Face

    With 700-horsepower and snarling looks, what’s not to love about this build?

  • Royal Caribbean just announced new 'fully vaccinated' cruises from Bermuda this summer

    The seven-night cruise series aboard the Visions of the Seas ship will sail from June 26 through August.